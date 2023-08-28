BEAVER — A 45-year-old inmate at Southern Regional Jail is dead after being found unresponsive in his cell Monday morning.
The inmate, whose name has not been released, was from Fayette County. He died at Charleston Area Medical Center where he was taken for additional care after attempts to revive him at the jail were unsuccessful, according to the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR).
The case is under investigation by the DCR’s Investigation Division and state police.
The inmate’s name has not been released.
