The following individuals are to report on Friday, Feb. 19, before the Honorable Paul M. Blake Jr., judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 9 a.m., in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.
Michael A. Blankenship, 21-F-2, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts)
Michael A. Wallace, 21-F-3, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts)
Robert W. Bolen, 21-F-4, third offense driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony; third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony; failure to maintain control, a misdemeanor
Justin L. Brown, 21-F-6, grand larceny, a felony
Charlotte E. Davis aka Charlotte E. Brown, 21-F-11, third or subsequent offense shoplifting, a felony; fleeing from an officer on foot, a misdemeanor
Nicholas A. Farley, 21-F-18, entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony (2 counts); grand larceny, a felony
Susan S. Fields, 21-F-19, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
Joshua E. Hanshew, 21-F-20, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
Susan S. Field, 21-F-21, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a misdemeanor (3 counts)
Joshua E. Hanshew, 21-F-22, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a misdemeanor (3 counts)
Austin J. M. Goodwin, 21-F-24, kidnapping, a felony; sexual assault in the second degree, a felony (2 counts)
Travis B. Huffman, 21-F-26, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Travis B. Huffman, 21-F-27, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts); gross child neglect creating risk of injury (2 counts)
Keith A. Crist, 21-F-28, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts); gross child neglect creating risk of injury, a felony (2 counts); prohibited person possessing a firearm, a felony (8 counts)
Robert R. Jeffries, 21-F-30, murder, a felony; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony
Ty A. Journigan, 21-F-32, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
Triston D. Kincaid, 21-F-34, grand larceny, a felony
Jacklyn D. Massie, 21-F-36, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts)
William C. McCallister, 21-F-38, sexual assault in the first degree, a felony (2 counts); sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, a felony (2 counts); use of a minor in filming sexual explicit conduct, a felony; distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, a felony
Barry A. Miller Jr., 21-F-40, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony; destruction of property, a felony; assault during the commission of a felony, a felony
Anthony J. Williams, 21-F-41, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony; destruction of property, a felony
Jeremy C. Miller, 21-F-42, third offense driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Jared R. Shamblin, 21-F-48, grand larceny, a felony
Michael S. Thorn, 21-F-50, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony; petit larceny, a misdemeanor
Robert L. Masesie, 21-F-51, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony; petit larceny, a misdemeanor
Michael S. Thorn, 21-F-52, entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; petit larceny, a misdemeanor; destruction of property, a misdemeanor
Michael S. Thorn, 21-F-53, burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
John D. Toney, 21-F-54, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
James E. Tweedie, 21-F-58, burglary, a felony; attempted petit larceny, a misdemeanor
Jeffrey B. Witt, 21-F-62, strangulation, a felony (2 counts); third offense domestic battery, a felony; battery on a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor; assault on a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor; assault on a government representative, a misdemeanor; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor
Jeffrey B. Witt, 21-F-63, burglary, a felony
l l l
The following individuals are to report on Friday, Feb. 19, before the Honorable Thomas H. Ewing, judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 1 p.m., in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.
Todd M. Boucino, 21-F-5, attempt to commit a felony, a felony; taking identity of another person, a felony
Robert A. Chittum, 21-F-7, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; grand larceny, a felony (2 counts); destruction of property, a misdemeanor; petit larceny, a misdemeanor; fleeing from an officer on foot, a misdemeanor; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor
Michael S. Thorn, 21-F-8, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; grand larceny, a felony (2 counts); destruction of property, a misdemeanor; petit larceny, a misdemeanor
Brandi N. Robertson, 21-F-9, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; grand larceny, a felony (2 counts); destruction of property, a misdemeanor; petit larceny, a misdemeanor
Haley R. McDowell, 21-F-10, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; grand larceny, a felony (2 counts); destruction of property, a misdemeanor; petit larceny, a misdemeanor
Timothy P. Dotson, 21-F-12, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts)
Lee Ann Elkins, 21-F-13, conspiracy, a felony
Marcus A. Briscoe, 21-F-14, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor
Jonathan W. Treadway, 21-F-15, conspiracy, a felony
Rodney Ray England, 21-F-16, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; gross neglect of a child creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Leandra Larae Buckner, 21-F-17, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; gross neglect of a child creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Amanda L. Gardner, 21-F-23, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts)
Tiffany K. Haynes, 21-F-25, burglary, a felony; destruction of property, a misdemeanor
William R. Humphrey, 21-F-29, child abuse resulting in injury, a felony (2 counts)
Alma L. Johnson, 21-F-31, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts)
Donald R. Kincaid II, 21-F-33, third offense driving revoked for driving under the influence, a felony; improper use of evidences of registration, a misdemeanor; failure to maintain insurance, a misdemeanor
Anthony S. Lively, 21-F-35, entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; destruction of property, a misdemeanor
Ricki A. McCallister, 21-F-37, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony
Tyrique P. Medley, 21-F-39, burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Nathan Pennington, 21-F-43, destruction of property, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Brinda Lee Ramsey, 21-F-44, child neglect causing bodily injury, a felony
Charlotte Foster aka Charlotte Ramsey, 21-F-45, child abuse resulting in bodily injury, a felony (2 counts)
Rondall L. Renick, 21-F-46, murder, a felony; concealment of a deceased human body, a felony
James A. Scott Jr., 21-F-47, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
Shelva M. Smith, 21-F-49, child neglect resulting in death, a felony; gross child neglect creating risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (2 counts)
Donald L. Toombs Jr., 21-F-55, third offense domestic assault, a felony; attempt to disarm an officer, a felony; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor
Jonathan Treadway, 21-F-56, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; destruction of property, a misdemeanor
Brandon A. Buckland, 21-F-57, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; destruction of property, a misdemeanor
Douglas L. Utt, 21-F-59, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Gary C. Garvin, 21-F-60, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Brendan T. Willis, 21-F-61, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust to a child, a felony (2 counts); sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony (2 counts)