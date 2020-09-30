The Fayette County Board of Education has planned the following meetings for October. Both sessions will take place at the Board offices.
l Tuesday, Oct. 13 - regular session at 6 p.m.
l Tuesday, Oct. 27 - regular session at 6 p.m.
Kitty Acord Lusker, 81, of Valrico, FL, born on December 21, 1938 in Cranberry, WV, entered into eternal rest on September 25, 2020. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com.
Sandra Joyce Maynard of Beckley, passed away September 26, 2020. Services are 1 PM Thursday Oct. 1, 2020 at Rose and Quesenberry Peace Chapel, Beckley. Burial to follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for complete obituary. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberr…