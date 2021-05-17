Clerk Deborah B. Hendrick has released the names of individuals to be arraigned in the current term of the Circuit Court of Fayette County.

The following individuals will report at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 21 in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse before the Honorable Paul M. Blake Jr., judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County.

Calvin W. Adkins, 21-F-68, sexual assault in the third degree, a felony; soliciting a minor via computer to engage in sexual activity, a felony; employment of a minor to produce obscene matter, a felony (2 counts); use of obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor, a felony

Jeffery H. Alden, 21-F-72, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony (2 counts)

Tavon D. Bagwell, 21-F-76, fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (3 counts)

Tavon D. Bagwell, 21-F-77, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony; transportation of a controlled substance into state, a felony

Tony J. Bennett, 21-F-78, fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless indifference, a felony; driving suspended, a misdemeanor; shoplifting, a misdemeanor; failure to obey traffic control device, a misdemeanor

Presley A. Cadle, 21-F-82, conspiracy, a felony

Elmer R. Evans II, 21-F-83, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Bryant K. Carr, 21-F-84, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Bryant K. Carr, 21-F-85, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Bryant K. Carr, 21-F-86, prohibited person possessing firearm, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (4 counts)

Bryant K. Carr, 21-F-87, conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony

Susan I. Showalter, 21-F-88, conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Billy L. Cole, 21-F-98, receiving, transferring, possession of stolen vehicle, a felony; reckless driving, a misdemeanor

Elizabeth S. Conley, 21-F-100, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Howard D. Crouch, 21-F-106, gross neglect of a child creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (3 counts); driving under the influence with minors, a misdemeanor

Angela R. Stamper, 21-F-107, gross neglect of a child creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (3 counts); permitting driving under the influence with minors, a misdemeanor

Steven M. Davis, 21-F-108, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; arson in the third degree, a felony

Rebecca L. Maichle, 21-F-109, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; arson in the third degree, a felony

Earl F. Dodson III, 21-F-110, gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (2 counts); domestic assault, a misdemeanor (3 counts)

Teresa A. Ewing, 21-F-112, third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony

James T. Green, 21-F-118, attempted murder, a felony; malicious assault, a felony

Frankie Charles Hamilton, 21-F-120, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; burglary, a felony; petit larceny, a misdemeanor

Christy Lynn Hurley, 21-F-121, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; burglary, a felony; petit larceny, a misdemeanor

Walter O. Herrera, 21-F-122, transportation of a controlled substance into the state, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

William M. Holley, 21-F-124, strangulation, a felony; domestic battery, a misdemeanor

Billy J. Keeney, 21-F-126, grand larceny, a felony

Crystal J. Lilly, 21-F-128, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts)

Timothy R. Maichle, 21-F-130, attempted murder, a felony; malicious assault, a felony; third offense domestic battery, a felony

William C. McCallister, 21-F-131, sexual assault in the first degree, a felony (2 counts); sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust to a child, a felony (2 counts); use of a minor in filming sexually explicit conduct, a felony; distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, a felony

Triston R. McNabb, 21-F-132, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; destruction of property, a felony

Matthew F. Parker, 21-F-133, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; destruction of property, a felony

Bobby E. Nichols, 21-F-134, failure to register a change of physical address as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (2 counts); failure to register a change of mailing address as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (2 counts)

Stefan J. Penn, 21-F-138, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts)

Eric B. Persinger, 21-F-139, driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol third offense, a felony

Eric B. Persinger, 21-F-140, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts)

Benjamin A. Stewart, 21-F-144, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony

Jonathon A. McGlothlin, 21-F-145, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony

Christin C. Taylor, 21-F-146, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts)

Robert J. Treadway, 21-F-148, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; fraudulent schemes, a felony

Leonard D. Varner Jr., 21-F-149, sexual assault in the third degree, a felony; sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust to a child, a felony (7 counts); sexual assault in the second degree, a felony; attempt to commit a felony, a felony; soliciting a minor and traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual activity, a felony

Henry Jo Ward, 21-F-150, attempted murder, a felony; wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony (2 counts); malicious assault on a law enforcement officer, a felony; use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, a felony; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor; brandishing a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor; trespassing, a misdemeanor; petit larceny, a misdemeanor

• • •

The following individuals will report at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 21 in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse before the Honorable Thomas H. Ewing, judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County.

Candice L. Adkins, 21-F-69, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Michael W. Shepherd, 21-F-70, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Jeffrey C. Adkins, 21-F-71, financial exploitation of an incapacitated adult, a felony; fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (21 counts)

Tyler B. Alley, 21-F-73, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; destruction of property, a felony; attempted grand larceny, a felony; obstructing a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor; trespassing, a misdemeanor

Rachel A. Hamrick, 21-F-74, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; attempted grand larceny, a felony

Anthony P. Ayers, 21-F-75, burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony

Susan M. Boley, 21-F-79, conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony

Zavian G. Boley, 21-F-80, conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony

William G. Brown, 21-F-81, third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony

Robert A. Chittum, 21-F-89, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; breaking and entering, a felony; grand larceny, a felony (2 counts); receiving or transferring stolen goods, a felony; destruction of property, a misdemeanor; petit larceny, a misdemeanor; fleeing from an officer on foot, a misdemeanor; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor

Michael S. Thorn, 21-F-90, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; breaking and entering, a felony; grand larceny, a felony (2 counts); receiving or transferring stolen goods, a felony; destruction of property, a misdemeanor; petit larceny, a misdemeanor

Brandi N. Robertson, 21-F-91, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; breaking and entering, a felony; grand larceny, a felony (2 counts); receiving or transferring stolen goods, a felony; destruction of property, a misdemeanor; petit larceny, a misdemeanor

Haley R. McDowell, 21-F-92, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; breaking and entering, a felony; grand larceny, a felony (2 counts); receiving or transferring stolen goods, a felony; destruction of property, a misdemeanor; petit larceny, a misdemeanor

Michael R. Clark Jr., 21-F-93, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Kara A. Sowards, 21-F-94, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Michael R. Clark Jr., 21-F-95, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts)

Jonathan C. Foster, 21-F-96, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts)

Rebecca M. Carte, 21-F-97, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts)

Blake A. Coleman, 21-F-99, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Roger J. Cotton, 21-F-101, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; breaking and entering, a felony; grand larceny, a felony

Darrell L. Hudnall III, 21-F-102, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; breaking and entering, a felony; grand larceny, a felony

James Pennington, 21-F-103, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; breaking and entering, a felony; grand larceny, a felony

James A. Sizemore, 21-F-104, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; breaking and entering, a felony; grand larceny, a felony

Stephanie L. Critchley, 21-F-105, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts); bribery in official and political matters, a felony

Robert C. Dotson, 21-F-111, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony

Ricky Lee Foster, 21-F-113, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Ricky L. Foster, 21-F-114, conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Alisha A. Settle, 21-F-115, conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

James D. Gravley, 21-F-116, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts)

Scotty D. King, 21-F-117, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony

Charles A. Haggerty, 21-F-119, sexual assault in the second degree, a felony (5 counts); sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust to a child, a felony (7 counts); sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony (2 counts)

Wesley Keenan Hill, 21-F-123, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Shane S. Jones, 21-F-125, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony (2 counts); grand larceny, a felony (2 counts); entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony

Jason W. Lego, 21-F-127, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Steven G. Lilly, 21-F-129, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony (2 counts)

Danny E. Nottingham II, 21-F-135, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Denise M. Nottingham, 21-F-136, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Garland R. Parker Jr., 21-F-137, failure to register a change of physical address as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (2 counts); failure to register a change of mailing address as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (2 counts)

Michael W. Smith, 21-F-141, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a felony

Krysten S. Spencer, 21-F-142, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Jeremy S. Snodgrass, 21-F-143, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor; assault on a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor; fleeing from an officer on foot, a misdemeanor

Brenton M. Tennant, 21-F-147, grand larceny, a felony; forgery, a felony (2 counts); uttering, a felony (2 counts); fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (10 counts)

Tiffany Y. Williams, 21-F-151, gross neglect of a child creating risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (2 counts); battery on a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor; attempting to flee from a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor

Brendan T. Willis, 21-F-152, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust to a child, a felony (2 counts); sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony (2 counts)

