Clerk Deborah B. Hendrick has released the names of individuals to be arraigned in the current term of the Circuit Court of Fayette County.
The following individuals will report at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 21 in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse before the Honorable Paul M. Blake Jr., judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County.
Calvin W. Adkins, 21-F-68, sexual assault in the third degree, a felony; soliciting a minor via computer to engage in sexual activity, a felony; employment of a minor to produce obscene matter, a felony (2 counts); use of obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor, a felony
Jeffery H. Alden, 21-F-72, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony (2 counts)
Tavon D. Bagwell, 21-F-76, fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (3 counts)
Tavon D. Bagwell, 21-F-77, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony; transportation of a controlled substance into state, a felony
Tony J. Bennett, 21-F-78, fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless indifference, a felony; driving suspended, a misdemeanor; shoplifting, a misdemeanor; failure to obey traffic control device, a misdemeanor
Presley A. Cadle, 21-F-82, conspiracy, a felony
Elmer R. Evans II, 21-F-83, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
Bryant K. Carr, 21-F-84, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
Bryant K. Carr, 21-F-85, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
Bryant K. Carr, 21-F-86, prohibited person possessing firearm, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (4 counts)
Bryant K. Carr, 21-F-87, conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony
Susan I. Showalter, 21-F-88, conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
Billy L. Cole, 21-F-98, receiving, transferring, possession of stolen vehicle, a felony; reckless driving, a misdemeanor
Elizabeth S. Conley, 21-F-100, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Howard D. Crouch, 21-F-106, gross neglect of a child creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (3 counts); driving under the influence with minors, a misdemeanor
Angela R. Stamper, 21-F-107, gross neglect of a child creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (3 counts); permitting driving under the influence with minors, a misdemeanor
Steven M. Davis, 21-F-108, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; arson in the third degree, a felony
Rebecca L. Maichle, 21-F-109, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; arson in the third degree, a felony
Earl F. Dodson III, 21-F-110, gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (2 counts); domestic assault, a misdemeanor (3 counts)
Teresa A. Ewing, 21-F-112, third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony
James T. Green, 21-F-118, attempted murder, a felony; malicious assault, a felony
Frankie Charles Hamilton, 21-F-120, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; burglary, a felony; petit larceny, a misdemeanor
Christy Lynn Hurley, 21-F-121, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; burglary, a felony; petit larceny, a misdemeanor
Walter O. Herrera, 21-F-122, transportation of a controlled substance into the state, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
William M. Holley, 21-F-124, strangulation, a felony; domestic battery, a misdemeanor
Billy J. Keeney, 21-F-126, grand larceny, a felony
Crystal J. Lilly, 21-F-128, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts)
Timothy R. Maichle, 21-F-130, attempted murder, a felony; malicious assault, a felony; third offense domestic battery, a felony
William C. McCallister, 21-F-131, sexual assault in the first degree, a felony (2 counts); sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust to a child, a felony (2 counts); use of a minor in filming sexually explicit conduct, a felony; distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, a felony
Triston R. McNabb, 21-F-132, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; destruction of property, a felony
Matthew F. Parker, 21-F-133, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; destruction of property, a felony
Bobby E. Nichols, 21-F-134, failure to register a change of physical address as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (2 counts); failure to register a change of mailing address as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (2 counts)
Stefan J. Penn, 21-F-138, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts)
Eric B. Persinger, 21-F-139, driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol third offense, a felony
Eric B. Persinger, 21-F-140, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts)
Benjamin A. Stewart, 21-F-144, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony
Jonathon A. McGlothlin, 21-F-145, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony
Christin C. Taylor, 21-F-146, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts)
Robert J. Treadway, 21-F-148, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; fraudulent schemes, a felony
Leonard D. Varner Jr., 21-F-149, sexual assault in the third degree, a felony; sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust to a child, a felony (7 counts); sexual assault in the second degree, a felony; attempt to commit a felony, a felony; soliciting a minor and traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual activity, a felony
Henry Jo Ward, 21-F-150, attempted murder, a felony; wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony (2 counts); malicious assault on a law enforcement officer, a felony; use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, a felony; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor; brandishing a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor; trespassing, a misdemeanor; petit larceny, a misdemeanor
• • •
The following individuals will report at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 21 in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse before the Honorable Thomas H. Ewing, judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County.
Candice L. Adkins, 21-F-69, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
Michael W. Shepherd, 21-F-70, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
Jeffrey C. Adkins, 21-F-71, financial exploitation of an incapacitated adult, a felony; fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (21 counts)
Tyler B. Alley, 21-F-73, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; destruction of property, a felony; attempted grand larceny, a felony; obstructing a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor; trespassing, a misdemeanor
Rachel A. Hamrick, 21-F-74, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; attempted grand larceny, a felony
Anthony P. Ayers, 21-F-75, burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Susan M. Boley, 21-F-79, conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony
Zavian G. Boley, 21-F-80, conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony
William G. Brown, 21-F-81, third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony
Robert A. Chittum, 21-F-89, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; breaking and entering, a felony; grand larceny, a felony (2 counts); receiving or transferring stolen goods, a felony; destruction of property, a misdemeanor; petit larceny, a misdemeanor; fleeing from an officer on foot, a misdemeanor; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor
Michael S. Thorn, 21-F-90, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; breaking and entering, a felony; grand larceny, a felony (2 counts); receiving or transferring stolen goods, a felony; destruction of property, a misdemeanor; petit larceny, a misdemeanor
Brandi N. Robertson, 21-F-91, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; breaking and entering, a felony; grand larceny, a felony (2 counts); receiving or transferring stolen goods, a felony; destruction of property, a misdemeanor; petit larceny, a misdemeanor
Haley R. McDowell, 21-F-92, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; breaking and entering, a felony; grand larceny, a felony (2 counts); receiving or transferring stolen goods, a felony; destruction of property, a misdemeanor; petit larceny, a misdemeanor
Michael R. Clark Jr., 21-F-93, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Kara A. Sowards, 21-F-94, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Michael R. Clark Jr., 21-F-95, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts)
Jonathan C. Foster, 21-F-96, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts)
Rebecca M. Carte, 21-F-97, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts)
Blake A. Coleman, 21-F-99, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
Roger J. Cotton, 21-F-101, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; breaking and entering, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Darrell L. Hudnall III, 21-F-102, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; breaking and entering, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
James Pennington, 21-F-103, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; breaking and entering, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
James A. Sizemore, 21-F-104, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; breaking and entering, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Stephanie L. Critchley, 21-F-105, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts); bribery in official and political matters, a felony
Robert C. Dotson, 21-F-111, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony
Ricky Lee Foster, 21-F-113, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Ricky L. Foster, 21-F-114, conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Alisha A. Settle, 21-F-115, conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
James D. Gravley, 21-F-116, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts)
Scotty D. King, 21-F-117, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony
Charles A. Haggerty, 21-F-119, sexual assault in the second degree, a felony (5 counts); sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust to a child, a felony (7 counts); sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony (2 counts)
Wesley Keenan Hill, 21-F-123, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Shane S. Jones, 21-F-125, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony (2 counts); grand larceny, a felony (2 counts); entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony
Jason W. Lego, 21-F-127, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
Steven G. Lilly, 21-F-129, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony (2 counts)
Danny E. Nottingham II, 21-F-135, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Denise M. Nottingham, 21-F-136, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
Garland R. Parker Jr., 21-F-137, failure to register a change of physical address as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (2 counts); failure to register a change of mailing address as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (2 counts)
Michael W. Smith, 21-F-141, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a felony
Krysten S. Spencer, 21-F-142, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
Jeremy S. Snodgrass, 21-F-143, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor; assault on a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor; fleeing from an officer on foot, a misdemeanor
Brenton M. Tennant, 21-F-147, grand larceny, a felony; forgery, a felony (2 counts); uttering, a felony (2 counts); fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (10 counts)
Tiffany Y. Williams, 21-F-151, gross neglect of a child creating risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (2 counts); battery on a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor; attempting to flee from a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor
Brendan T. Willis, 21-F-152, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust to a child, a felony (2 counts); sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony (2 counts)