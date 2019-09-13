Cathy L. Jarrett, circuit clerk of Fayette County, has released the names of those to be arraigned in Fayette County Circuit Court on Friday, Sept. 20.
The following individuals are to report on Friday, Sept. 20, before the Honorable Paul M. Blake Jr., judge of the Fayette County Circuit Court, at 9 a.m. in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.
John D. Backus, burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer (2 counts), assault on a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance
Kenneth A. Batey Sr., conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver
Nicholas Plumb, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless indifference
Robert D. Brown, burglary, entry of a building other than a dwelling (2 counts), destruction of property
James F. Cosby Jr., delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)
Gabrielle J. Ferguson, conspiracy, delivery of a controlled substance
Jessica M. Smith, conspiracy, delivery of a controlled substance
Temirri A. Foster, delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)
Donnell M. Gardner, delivery of a controlled substance (3 counts)
Myrel K. Gibson, delivery of a controlled substance (4 counts)
Joshua M. Hammond, forgery, uttering, grand larceny
Jennifer S. Hamrick, delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)
Heather M. Humphrey, conspiracy to commit a felony, grand larceny
Homer L. Buckner Jr., conspiracy to commit a felony, grand larceny
Patrick S. Manley, delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)
Christopher R. Morrison, escape from custody
Ronnie J. Robinson, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (4 counts), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2 counts)
Ronnie J. Bates, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (4 counts)
Ronnie J. Robinson, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with no operator's, failure to maintain control
Thomas M. Schoolcraft, delivery of a controlled substance
Richard E. Spinks, conspiracy to commit a felony, transporting a controlled substance onto the grounds of a jail, delivery of a controlled substance
Benjamin D. Treadway, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance by an inmate of a jail
Jonathan T. Suzza, fraudulent use of an access device (6 counts)
Abotche S. Williams, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts)
Tia M. Woods, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), delivery of a controlled substance (3 counts)
• • •
The following individuals are to report on Friday, Sept. 20, before the Honorable Thomas H. Ewing, judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 1:30 p.m. in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse Annex for arraignment.
Virgil D. Adkins, entry of a building other than a dwelling, grand larceny
Abel L. Bass, grand larceny
Freddy D. Bostic Jr., possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, burglary, second offense domestic battery, domestic assault, brandishing a deadly weapon, violation of a protective order, petit larceny (2 counts)
Joseph D. Franklin, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, driving while license revoked
Dennis R. Gibson III, delivery of a controlled substance (3 counts)
Cedric L. Gray Jr., grand larceny, possession of an unauthorized access device with the intent to defraud
James W. Hamrick, delivery of a controlled substance
James W. Hamrick, conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary, grand larceny
Christy D. Wheeler, conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary, grand larceny
Danny L. Koch, grand larceny, destruction of property, trespassing
William M. Massey II, delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)
Tabitha A. Roat, gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury
Tabitha A. Roat, delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts), gross child neglect creating risk of death or serious bodily injury (2 counts)
Michelle D. Short, receiving or transferring stolen goods
Michelle D. Short, delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)
Michelle D. Short, conspiracy to commit a felony, receiving or transferring stolen goods
Kenneth O. Clement II, conspiracy to commit a felony, receiving or transferring stolen goods
Derek M. Snead, malicious assault, strangulation, domestic battery
Timothy E. Titus, conspiracy to commit a felony, grand larceny
Calvin B. Cottrell, conspiracy to commit a felony, grand larceny
Timothy J. Woolwine, fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless indifference, obstructing an officer