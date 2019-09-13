Cathy L. Jarrett, circuit clerk of Fayette County, has released the names of those to be arraigned in Fayette County Circuit Court on Friday, Sept. 20.

The following individuals are to report on Friday, Sept. 20, before the Honorable Paul M. Blake Jr., judge of the Fayette County Circuit Court, at 9 a.m. in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.

John D. Backus, burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer (2 counts), assault on a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance

Kenneth A. Batey Sr., conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver

Nicholas Plumb, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless indifference

Robert D. Brown, burglary, entry of a building other than a dwelling (2 counts), destruction of property

James F. Cosby Jr., delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)

Gabrielle J. Ferguson, conspiracy, delivery of a controlled substance

Jessica M. Smith, conspiracy, delivery of a controlled substance

Temirri A. Foster, delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)

Donnell M. Gardner, delivery of a controlled substance (3 counts)

Myrel K. Gibson, delivery of a controlled substance (4 counts)

Joshua M. Hammond, forgery, uttering, grand larceny

Jennifer S. Hamrick, delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)

Heather M. Humphrey, conspiracy to commit a felony, grand larceny

Homer L. Buckner Jr., conspiracy to commit a felony, grand larceny

Patrick S. Manley, delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)

Christopher R. Morrison, escape from custody

Ronnie J. Robinson, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (4 counts), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2 counts)

Ronnie J. Bates, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (4 counts)

Ronnie J. Robinson, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with no operator's, failure to maintain control

Thomas M. Schoolcraft, delivery of a controlled substance

Richard E. Spinks, conspiracy to commit a felony, transporting a controlled substance onto the grounds of a jail, delivery of a controlled substance

Benjamin D. Treadway, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of a controlled substance by an inmate of a jail

Jonathan T. Suzza, fraudulent use of an access device (6 counts)

Abotche S. Williams, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts)

Tia M. Woods, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), delivery of a controlled substance (3 counts)

• • •

The following individuals are to report on Friday, Sept. 20, before the Honorable Thomas H. Ewing, judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 1:30 p.m. in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse Annex for arraignment.

Virgil D. Adkins, entry of a building other than a dwelling, grand larceny

Abel L. Bass, grand larceny

Abel L. Bass, grand larceny

Freddy D. Bostic Jr., possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, burglary, second offense domestic battery, domestic assault, brandishing a deadly weapon, violation of a protective order, petit larceny (2 counts)

Joseph D. Franklin, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, driving while license revoked

Dennis R. Gibson III, delivery of a controlled substance (3 counts)

Cedric L. Gray Jr., grand larceny, possession of an unauthorized access device with the intent to defraud

James W. Hamrick, delivery of a controlled substance

James W. Hamrick, conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary, grand larceny

Christy D. Wheeler, conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary, grand larceny

Danny L. Koch, grand larceny, destruction of property, trespassing

William M. Massey II, delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)

Tabitha A. Roat, gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury

Tabitha A. Roat, delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts), gross child neglect creating risk of death or serious bodily injury (2 counts)

Michelle D. Short, receiving or transferring stolen goods

Michelle D. Short, delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)

Michelle D. Short, conspiracy to commit a felony, receiving or transferring stolen goods

Kenneth O. Clement II, conspiracy to commit a felony, receiving or transferring stolen goods

Derek M. Snead, malicious assault, strangulation, domestic battery

Timothy E. Titus, conspiracy to commit a felony, grand larceny

Calvin B. Cottrell, conspiracy to commit a felony, grand larceny

Timothy J. Woolwine, fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless indifference, obstructing an officer

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags