The Fayette County Commission will meet in commission chambers at the Fayette County Courthouse at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
The meeting also is available for viewing via Zoom at zoom.us/join or call in at 646-558-8656. Meeting ID is 304-574-1200.
Among the items on the commission agenda are the certification of the remaining 2022 General Election results; and appointments to the Gauley River PSD board, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority board and the Solid Waste Authority board.
The commission also will hear a presentation on the Fayette County Teen Court as well as a wide variety of other items.
The meeting’s complete agenda is as follows:
9 a.m. — Pledge of Allegiance; certify remaining 2022 General Election results; exonerations, orders to combine or divide land, refunds (Assessor Eddie Young); approve first and second half December payroll; approve vouchers and invoices; approve prior meeting minutes; and approve estate settlements.
9:05 a.m. — Exhibit A (Administrator Ruth Lanier): discussion and decision — letters to assessor and prosecuting attorney stating Board of Equalization hearing dates for 2023; discussion and decision — letter to Public Service Commission regarding Armstrong Creek PSD; discussion and decision — letter to municipalities re: 911 Center and services; discussion and decision — general school transfer order; discussion and decision — appointment of Vivian Carroll to Gauley River PSD (term expiring Dec. 31, 2029); discussion and decision — appointment to fill vacancy on New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Board (term expiring June 30, 2024); discussion and decision — appointment to fill vacancy on Solid Waste Authority Board; discussion and decision — draft RV and Campground Zoning Amendment for referral to Planning Commission; discussion and decision — payroll changes; discussion and decision — changes to Circuit Clerk office; discussion and decision — vehicle for Litter Control Officer and discussion with Solid Waste Authority; discussion and decision — FCHS update and requests; and discussion and decision — updates to animal control job description and duties.
9:25 a.m. — affidavit to list the real estate certified to the auditor from the 2021 land sale (Sheriff Mike Fridley).
9:30 a.m. — Teen Court 2021-22 infographic presentation (Diane Callison).
9:45 a.m. — Farmland Protection Board request for McClintic Farm easement.
10 a.m. — discussion and decision — Paint Creek hazardous materials spill and potential additional testing.
10:15 a.m. — discussion and decision — dilapidated ordinance.
