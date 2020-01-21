Fayette commission to address issues in special meeting

FAYETTEVILLE — The Fayette County Commission will conduct a special session at 9 a.m. today for a two-fold purpose.
Meeting in commission chambers at the Fayette County Courthouse, commissioners will consider approval of the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act to allow medical cannabis organizations to operate in Fayette County.
Then the commission will entertain a resolution in support of Second Amendment sanctuary, which involves governmental organizations adopting laws or resolutions to prohibit or impede gun control measures thought to restrict an individual's Second Amendment rights provided in the United States Constitution.
The special meeting agenda was approved at the commission's regular meeting on Jan. 17 and posted Friday afternoon in the Fayette County clerk's office.
On Tuesday, President Denise Scalph said the county commission hosted a "pretty healthy conversation" this past Friday concerning the possibility of Fayette allowing medical cannabis groups to operate inside county boundaries.
The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act (SB 386) was signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice in April 2017. Scalph said she and others in the county have engaged in "pretty extensive research" into the situation.
Scalph said discussion locally has centered on what medical cannabis is used for and how distribution will work. Among the utilizations, for example, would be for individuals who suffer from seizures, those with multiple sclerosis, or those with terminal illnesses. She stressed the county will not be involved in the application process or issuing permits. That will occur at the state level, she noted.
Scalph said organizations interested in distributing medical cannabis in Fayette County would have to go through the process of registering with the state, locating and/or procuring buildings to house indoor growing and production, and establishing official dispensaries similar to a doctor's office or pharmacy.
The process is "highly-controlled and highly-regulated," she said.
Scalph said no opposition has been expressed to the Fayette commission so far.
• • •
Putnam County and the town of Fort Gay voted last week to become Second Amendment sanctuary locations.
Scalph said Fayette County's Second Amendment sanctuary resolution, if adopted, would likely mirror the resolution adopted by Putnam County commissioners and it would be "symbolic" because it would support "protection for the people of the county and their right to bear arms."
Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley embraces the idea of the sanctuary resolution.
"I think it's a good thing," he said. "The oath I swore was to protect the Constitution."
The resolution would show that the commission "supports the citizens and their right to bear arms (if they legally qualify)," said Fridley.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe