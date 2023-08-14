The Fayette County Commission will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 9 a.m. in commission chambers at the Fayette County Courthouse, Fayetteville.

Following is the meeting’s agenda:

• Discussion and decision on Region 4 request for Fayette County GigReady Round 2;

• Discussion and decision on member appointment to the Fayette County Humane Society Board; and

• Discussion and decision on pool design contract with New River Engineering.

