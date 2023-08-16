Fayette County commissioners unanimously resolved Wednesday to submit an application for consideration for funding in round two of the GigReady broadband program.
Coming out of an executive session called at the outset of the special commission meeting to discuss the agenda item due to paperwork issues, commissioners voted 3-0 to proceed with the application for the incentive program that is fueled by American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The West Virginia Department of Economic Development, in coordination with the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council and the State Broadband Office, is administering the GigReady2 Incentive Program to increase broadband services available to West Virginians, state officials said in April. The program is part of the West Virginia Broadband Investment Plan.
According to president Tom Louisos, the commission and Gigabeam will provide a $4,130,000 match in hopes of securing $12,358,402.29 in grant funding assistance. The focus of the application approved Wednesday is geared toward unserved segments on the north side of the New River Gorge Bridge.
According to Amanda Smarr, project assistant/GIS coordinator with the Region 4 Planning and Development Council, the targeted area for the Fayette funding request serves about 1,500 addresses primarily from Meadow Bridge to the Ansted area.
During the meeting, county resident Jeff Proctor, a member of the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council, urged commissioners to be vigilant in securing broadband for all those unserved or underserved in the county, saying they should be wary of leaving federal money earmarked for that purpose on the table while it’s available.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime tranche of money,” said Proctor.
The possibility of funding for more addresses in another phase was also broached during the meeting.
Also during the special meeting, commissioners appointed Loretta Munique to serve on the board of the Fayette County Humane Society. Also, they tabled discussion and a decision on a pool design contract with New River Engineering.
