The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Health Department to bring some good news to the community in a safe way.
Everyone is invited to join virtually on Tuesday, Aug. 11th from 7-8 p.m. via ZOOM to be a part of the good news.
Good News Fayette County was held in person last August, 2019, and saw over 50 residents share and celebrate 20 positive efforts underway in the area.
Highlights of the event included the Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Committee who hosted the first ever Project Adventure, which exposed over 800 fourth and fifth grade Fayette County students to over 20 youth activities offered in our area, all over the course of two days at Fayette County Park.
The Good News gathering reminded attendees that they are surrounded by other community members working hard to improve Fayette County.
Geoff Heeter with the Fayette County Education Fund found the evening “inspiring and surprising to hear all the stories of good news.”
Heeter looks forward to sharing more good news at this year’s virtual event.
The Chamber is encouraging the community to get involved in any way they are comfortable.
To join the virtual meeting, no registration is required, simply join via Zoom at the scheduled time.
You can find the Zoom link on the website at FayetteCounty.com or Facebook.
If you would like to share any good news, new opportunities for community wellness or development, or a new initiative or service to our community, we want to hear from you. Good News presentations must be beneficial to the citizens of the county, non political, not a business advertisement, and last no more than two minutes in length.
If you would like to be signed-up to share your good news visit FayetteCounty.com to register.
For more information or any questions, please reach out to Eric Pories at eric@focusintent.com.