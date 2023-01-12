Travis W. Prince, circuit clerk, has released the names of those who are scheduled for arraignment in Fayette County on Jan. 20.

The following individuals, listed by name with charge(s), are to report to the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse before the Honorable Paul M. Blake Jr., judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, for arraignment at 9 a.m. on Jan. 20.

Richard L. Fox — illegal voting, misdemeanor

Brian Adkins — failure to register a change of a vehicle make and model as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony; failure to register a change of a vehicle year as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony; failure to register a change of a vehicle color as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony; failure to register a change of a vehicle registration plate as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony

Phillip W. Briggs — possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a felony

Veronica Cabrera — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; receiving and/or transferring a stolen vehicle, a felony; grand larceny, a felony

James G. Johnson — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; receiving and/or transferring a stolen vehicle, a felony; grand larceny, a felony

Kenneth J. Clifton — delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (3 counts)

Barton DePaul — attempted murder, a felony; malicious wounding, a felony

George F. Garrison — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony

Amanda G. Gray — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony

Phillip E. Gray — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts); possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a felony

Christopher D. Hancock — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; destruction of property, a felony; trespassing, a misdemeanor

Brittany A. McBrayer — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; destruction of property, a felony; trespassing, a misdemeanor

Antonio Hemingway — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony

Charles Johnson — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony

Amber Koch — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony

Errol J. Lilly — grand larceny, a felony; possession of a stolen vehicle, a felony

Jesse Miller — fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference, a felony; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor; defective equipment, a misdemeanor; destruction of property, a misdemeanor

Jordan B. Nuckols — fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (3 counts); fraudulent possession of an access device, a felony (4 counts)

Jennifer S. O’Dell — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; petit larceny, a misdemeanor

Michael P. Underwood — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; petit larceny, a misdemeanor

Paren O’Dell — strangulation, a felony; kidnapping, a felony; domestic battery, a misdemeanor

Eric R. Pierce — grand larceny, a felony

Nicholas Plumb — grand larceny, a felony

Ariel R. Shongo — fraudulent use of an access device, a felony

Zachariah C. Stull — grand larceny, a felony

Clinton G. Whitehead — escape, a felony

• • •

The following individuals are to report at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse Annex before the Honorable Thomas H. Ewing, judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, for arraignment.

Aaron M. Adamini — burglary, a felony; petit larceny, a misdemeanor

Michael J. Brellahan — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony

Stephen Carmichael — felon in possession of a firearm, a felony; wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony; brandishing a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor

Donald L. Coleman — conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts)

Megan A. Watters — conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts)

James L. Craig Jr. — attempted murder, a felony; malicious assault, a felony; strangulation, a felony; domestic battery, a misdemeanor; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor

Daniel Donnelly — strangulation, a felony

Josiah M. Geter — distribution and display to minor of obscene matter, a felony; use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor, a felony; soliciting a minor via computer, a felony (3 counts)

Ryan M. Hall — destruction of property, a felony; trespassing, a misdemeanor; assault, a misdemeanor

Heather L. Hewitt — conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (24 counts); attempted delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (5 counts) transportation of a controlled substance into the state, a felony (3 counts); possession of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts)

Jarod W. Hendrick — conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts); transportation of a controlled substance into the state, a felony (3 counts)

William Legg — conspiracy, a felony; transportation of a controlled substance into the state, a felony (3 counts)

Hale E. Hutchinson — burglary, a felony; petit larceny, a misdemeanor; receiving or transferring stolen property, a misdemeanor; destruction of property, a misdemeanor

Bobbie J. Lambert — fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (5 counts); fraudulent schemes, a felony

Samantha Legg — delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (3 counts); conspiracy to commit a felony in violation of West Virginia Code Section 60A-4-401, a felony (2 counts); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony

Todd L. Levdowskie — entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; grand larceny, a felony

Arvin R. Lucas — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony; driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor

Megan D. Mullins — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)

Jacob W. O’Dell — sexual assault in the third degree, a felony (4 counts)

Shawn D. Painter — gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (2 counts); child neglect creating risk of injury, a misdemeanor; domestic battery, a misdemeanor

Shawn D. Painter — gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (2 counts); domestic battery, a misdemeanor; violation of a protective order, a misdemeanor

Henry D. Scales — robbery in the first degree, a felony; conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; malicious wounding, a felony

Tiffany V. Scott — robbery in the first degree, a felony; conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; malicious wounding, a felony

David L. Shears — sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony

Benjamin P. Simmons — forgery, a felony (2 counts); uttering, a felony (2 counts)

John P. Ware — wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony (2 counts); harassment, a misdemeanor

Tommy D. Wickline — distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, a felony (5 counts)

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video