Travis W. Prince, circuit clerk, has released the names of those who are scheduled for arraignment in Fayette County on Jan. 20.
The following individuals, listed by name with charge(s), are to report to the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse before the Honorable Paul M. Blake Jr., judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, for arraignment at 9 a.m. on Jan. 20.
Richard L. Fox — illegal voting, misdemeanor
Brian Adkins — failure to register a change of a vehicle make and model as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony; failure to register a change of a vehicle year as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony; failure to register a change of a vehicle color as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony; failure to register a change of a vehicle registration plate as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony
Phillip W. Briggs — possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a felony
Veronica Cabrera — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; receiving and/or transferring a stolen vehicle, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
James G. Johnson — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; receiving and/or transferring a stolen vehicle, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Kenneth J. Clifton — delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (3 counts)
Barton DePaul — attempted murder, a felony; malicious wounding, a felony
George F. Garrison — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Amanda G. Gray — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Phillip E. Gray — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts); possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a felony
Christopher D. Hancock — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; destruction of property, a felony; trespassing, a misdemeanor
Brittany A. McBrayer — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; destruction of property, a felony; trespassing, a misdemeanor
Antonio Hemingway — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Charles Johnson — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Amber Koch — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony
Errol J. Lilly — grand larceny, a felony; possession of a stolen vehicle, a felony
Jesse Miller — fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference, a felony; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor; defective equipment, a misdemeanor; destruction of property, a misdemeanor
Jordan B. Nuckols — fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (3 counts); fraudulent possession of an access device, a felony (4 counts)
Jennifer S. O’Dell — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; petit larceny, a misdemeanor
Michael P. Underwood — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; petit larceny, a misdemeanor
Paren O’Dell — strangulation, a felony; kidnapping, a felony; domestic battery, a misdemeanor
Eric R. Pierce — grand larceny, a felony
Nicholas Plumb — grand larceny, a felony
Ariel R. Shongo — fraudulent use of an access device, a felony
Zachariah C. Stull — grand larceny, a felony
Clinton G. Whitehead — escape, a felony
• • •
The following individuals are to report at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse Annex before the Honorable Thomas H. Ewing, judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, for arraignment.
Aaron M. Adamini — burglary, a felony; petit larceny, a misdemeanor
Michael J. Brellahan — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony
Stephen Carmichael — felon in possession of a firearm, a felony; wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony; brandishing a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor
Donald L. Coleman — conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts)
Megan A. Watters — conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts)
James L. Craig Jr. — attempted murder, a felony; malicious assault, a felony; strangulation, a felony; domestic battery, a misdemeanor; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor
Daniel Donnelly — strangulation, a felony
Josiah M. Geter — distribution and display to minor of obscene matter, a felony; use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor, a felony; soliciting a minor via computer, a felony (3 counts)
Ryan M. Hall — destruction of property, a felony; trespassing, a misdemeanor; assault, a misdemeanor
Heather L. Hewitt — conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (24 counts); attempted delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (5 counts) transportation of a controlled substance into the state, a felony (3 counts); possession of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts)
Jarod W. Hendrick — conspiracy, a felony; delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts); transportation of a controlled substance into the state, a felony (3 counts)
William Legg — conspiracy, a felony; transportation of a controlled substance into the state, a felony (3 counts)
Hale E. Hutchinson — burglary, a felony; petit larceny, a misdemeanor; receiving or transferring stolen property, a misdemeanor; destruction of property, a misdemeanor
Bobbie J. Lambert — fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (5 counts); fraudulent schemes, a felony
Samantha Legg — delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (3 counts); conspiracy to commit a felony in violation of West Virginia Code Section 60A-4-401, a felony (2 counts); possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony
Todd L. Levdowskie — entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Arvin R. Lucas — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony; driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor
Megan D. Mullins — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Jacob W. O’Dell — sexual assault in the third degree, a felony (4 counts)
Shawn D. Painter — gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (2 counts); child neglect creating risk of injury, a misdemeanor; domestic battery, a misdemeanor
Shawn D. Painter — gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (2 counts); domestic battery, a misdemeanor; violation of a protective order, a misdemeanor
Henry D. Scales — robbery in the first degree, a felony; conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; malicious wounding, a felony
Tiffany V. Scott — robbery in the first degree, a felony; conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; malicious wounding, a felony
David L. Shears — sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony
Benjamin P. Simmons — forgery, a felony (2 counts); uttering, a felony (2 counts)
John P. Ware — wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony (2 counts); harassment, a misdemeanor
Tommy D. Wickline — distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, a felony (5 counts)
