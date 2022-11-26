Municipalities and organizations throughout Fayette County are finalizing plans for various Christmas events in the coming weeks. Below is a summary:
Oak Hill – During December, the city, Destination: Downtown Oak Hill and Historic Lewis House volunteers will be among those staging a plethora of events to create Christmas Town.
According to committee member Ginny Cracraft, Welcome to Christmas Town banners will greet those coming into the city. Cracraft said Lewis House activities will be initiated on Dec. 1 with a formal Christmas tree lighting in front of the Main Street building, accompanied by the singing of Christmas carols.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, a cookie contest will be at the Lewis House beginning at 10:30 a.m. “People will bring their cookies in with their recipes, and we have judges that will judge the cookies, and there will be cash prizes,” said Cracraft. Another contest will be Saturday, Dec. 17, as the Lewis House will be the scene of a Christmas Town gingerbread house contest. Cash prizes will be handed out for adult and children winners.
The city will sponsor its annual Christmas parade at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, through East Main Street and downtown before ending at Oak Hill City Park. Following the parade, Santa Claus will make an appearance at the Lively Family Amphitheater.
The parade theme will be “Christmas Movie Magic.” The deadline to enter is Thursday, Dec. 7. Entry forms can be obtained from the city’s website (www.oakhillwv.gov) or on Facebook at Oak Hill Info. They can be mailed to Erin Reid, City of Oak Hill, PO Box 1245, Oak Hill, WV 25901, hand delivered to 100 Kelly Ave., faxed to 304-469-2801 or emailed to Erin Reid at ereid@oakhillwv.gov.
According to Cracraft, numerous events involving local churches, schools and organizations are also planned throughout the month.
Business owners are urged to decorate their storefronts, and there will be a house decorating contest.
For questions on events not organized by Destination: Downtown Oak Hill, call Mary Flint at 1-304-237-9323. For the Destination events, including business and home decorating, visit the group on social media or contact Krista Hodges.
The city is having its formal Christmas tree lighting on the evening of the Dec. 10 parade at the new municipal building.
Montgomery – The city’s Christmas parade is Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. Santa Claus will be at the Montgomery Community Center, 612 Third Ave., from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and cookies and hot chocolate will be served.
The city’s house decorating contest will be Dec. 11-17.
Fayetteville — The Fayetteville 2022 Christmas parade, sponsored by the Town of Fayetteville Beautification and Fairs and Festivals, will be Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade theme is “A Gingerbread Time of Year.” Lineup is at 4 p.m. at Fayetteville PreK-8, and the parade will start at 5 p.m. The winning entry will receive $50, and second place will receive $25. Entry forms can be picked up at Fayetteville Town Hall or printed from the town’s website at www.fayettevillewv.gov, and are to be returned to Zenda Vance, 125 N. Court St., Fayetteville, WV 25840. For more information, call 304-575-8671.
Events on Friday, Dec. 2, include a gingerbread display at town hall, a Fayetteville Arts Coalition holiday sampler at the Love Hope Center for the Arts, the Winter Wonderland of Lights at Fayette County Park in Beckwith, and “Just in The Nick of Time” at the Historic Fayette Theater.
In addition to the parade, Saturday, Dec. 3, events begin with Breakfast With Santa from 8 to 11 a.m. at Cathedral Cafe and conclude with the theater production at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 4, activities include the Winter Wonderland Fun Run/5K Walk from 4:45 to 6 p.m. at Fayette County Park, with the Winter Wonderland of Lights running from 6 to 10 p.m. that night at the park.
Ansted — The annual Ansted Christmas Parade, this year with the theme “A Snowy Mountain Christmas,” will be Saturday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m. (with lineup beginning at 4:15 p.m. on the James River & Kanawha Turnpike). Immediately following the parade, Santa will make his way to The Porch, beside Gran Robbie’s, for a special visit with the children. To register to take part in the parade, fill out the form at https://forms.gle/q7XLZA3RyqZzB1Tb6. Trophies will be awarded for Best Use of Theme, Best Overall Walking Group, Best Overall Float and more. Contact Town Hall at 304-658-5901 or 304-658-5106, or email anstedevents@gmail.com with any questions.
Gauley Bridge — At Santa’s Corner at 108 Walnut S. (former elementary school) from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, every child under 12 will go home with a gift. Families will also get to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and grab a bite to eat.
The Christmas parade is 7 p.m. Dec. 10.
Smithers — The Smithers Mega Christmas Market featuring local arts, gifts and food will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Valley PK-8 in Smithers. Call city hall at 304-442-5282 or visit GATEWAY Center for details about becoming a vendor.
Proceeds from table rentals support the school’s food pantry. Co-sponsor is Beth Fish of Fish Insurance Group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.