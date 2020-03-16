Canceled:
• Programs at Fayette County Public Library branches until further notice
• Upper Kanawha Valley Ministerial Association Lenten services
• Ansted Planning Commission meeting slated for March 19
• Raleigh/Fayette WVU Parent Club social set for March 21
• Fayette County Democratic Convention originally slated for March 28 in Fayetteville
• All Active Southern West Virginia programming until further notice
• New River Gorge Sunrise Service scheduled for April 12
Closed to the public:
• Ansted Town Hall
• Gauley Bridge Town Hall
• Montgomery City Hall
• Oak Hill City Hall
• Smithers City Hall
Postponed:
• Folkway Film Festival at Cathedral Cafe, Fayetteville, slated originally for March 18
• Harmony for Hope Community Band Practice scheduled for March 19 in Mount Hope
• Historic Fayette Theatre’s spring production of “Doo Wop Wed Widing Hood” (will be rescheduled with dates to be advised)
• Brian’s Walk for a Cure set for March 21 in Jodie
• Adult Egg Hunt in Fayetteville, originally slated for March 28