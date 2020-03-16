Canceled:

• Programs at Fayette County Public Library branches until further notice

• Upper Kanawha Valley Ministerial Association Lenten services

• Ansted Planning Commission meeting slated for March 19

• Raleigh/Fayette WVU Parent Club social set for March 21

• Fayette County Democratic Convention originally slated for March 28 in Fayetteville

• All Active Southern West Virginia programming until further notice

• New River Gorge Sunrise Service scheduled for April 12

 

Closed to the public:

• Ansted Town Hall

• Gauley Bridge Town Hall

• Montgomery City Hall

• Oak Hill City Hall

• Smithers City Hall

 

Postponed:

• Folkway Film Festival at Cathedral Cafe, Fayetteville, slated originally for March 18

• Harmony for Hope Community Band Practice scheduled for March 19 in Mount Hope

• Historic Fayette Theatre’s spring production of “Doo Wop Wed Widing Hood” (will be rescheduled with dates to be advised)

• Brian’s Walk for a Cure set for March 21 in Jodie

• Adult Egg Hunt in Fayetteville, originally slated for March 28

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags