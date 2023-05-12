OAK HILL — The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce will host a casual Meet The Candidates event on Tuesday, May 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Historic Lewis House located at 214 Main St. in Oak Hill.
The event is open to candidates from both Oak Hill and Fayetteville prior to their respective municipal elections being held on June 13.
According to chamber of commerce representatives, members of the general public will have the opportunity to sit and chat with the candidates of their choice about their policies and plans for the future of their respective communities.
Refreshments will be provided.
The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce exists for all businesses and helps promote the image, the retention and expansion of existing businesses, economic vitality, and well-planned growth.
