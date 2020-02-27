The Fayette County Board of Education will convene as follows:
Tuesday, March 3 at 6 p.m. at Meadow Bridge High School — Regional LSIC meeting for Meadow Bridge area schools
Tuesday, March 10 at 5:20 p.m. at the Board of Education office — Special meeting/proposed levy order and rate sheet for fiscal year 2021
Tuesday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Board of Education office — Special meeting/public hearing proposed school calendar 2020-21
Tuesday, March 10 at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education office — Regular meeting
Tuesday, March 24 at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education office — Regular meeting
Wednesday, March 25 at 5 p.m. at the Board of Education office — Special meeting (if needed) personnel RIF/transfer hearings
Thursday, March 26 at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education office — Special meeting (if needed) personnel RIF/transfer hearings
Monday, March 30 at 5 p.m. at the Board of Education office — Special meeting (if needed) personnel RIF/transfer hearings