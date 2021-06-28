The Fayette County Board of Education has scheduled two meetings in July.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at the Board of Education Office and at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at the Board of Education Office.
Our beloved brother, David Samuel Toney, went to Heaven on Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021. The funeral will be Wednesday, June 30th, at 1:00 pm in the Melton Mortuary Chapel. The family is receiving friends today (Tuesday evening) from 6 to 8 pm at the mortuary. The burial will be at Blue Ridge.…
OAK HILL [ndash] Mildred R. Wilson Toombs, age 90, passed away on Friday, June 25th, 2021. Born August 8th, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Mabel Luke Willson. Mildred was a Oak Hill High School class of 1949 graduate where there after she attained a master's degree in educ…