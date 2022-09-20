Deborah B. Hendrick, circuit clerk of the circuit court of Fayette County, has released the list of individuals to be arraigned on Friday, Sept. 23 in the Fayette County court.
The following individuals are to report on Friday, Sept. 23 before the Honorable Thomas H. Ewing, Judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 9 a.m., in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse Annex for arraignment.
Ryan L. Barnett — child abuse causing bodily injury (3 counts), child abuse creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, strangulation, gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury (4 counts)
Barry Blackburn — grand larceny
Holly K. Blevins — third offense shoplifting (2 counts), fraudulent schemes
Kenneth W. Buckner — robbery in the first degree
Kelli D. Chandler — taking the identity of another person (14 counts), fraudulent use of an access device (14 counts), conspiracy to commit a felony
Matthew T. Coleman — strangulation, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, domestic battery, brandishing a deadly weapon
Michael P. Dempsey — failure to register internet service provider as required of a sex offender required to register for life
Chrissy E. Farley — forgery (2 counts), uttering (2 counts), fraudulent schemes
Dean E. Gamble — conspiracy to commit a felony, robbery in the first degree, robbery in the second degree
Joshua D. Gordan — conspiracy to commit a felony, robbery in the first degree, robbery in the second degree
Rachel M. Farmer — conspiracy to commit a felony, robbery in the first degree, robbery in the second degree
Daniel D. Gordon aka David D. Gordon — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts)
Tamariah B. Hager — gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury (2 counts), possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts)
Dakota J. Hamilton — fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference
Haymond J. Hanshaw — sexual assault in the second degree, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person of trust
Heather L. Hewitt — conspiracy, delivery of a controlled substance (26 counts), attempted delivery of a controlled substance (3 counts), possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts)
Jarod W. Hendrick — conspiracy, delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts)
Samantha J. Cody — conspiracy, delivery of a controlled substance (16 counts), attempted delivery of a controlled substance (3 counts), possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts)
Jerry D. Williams — conspiracy, delivery of a controlled substance (11 counts), attempted delivery of a controlled substance (3 counts)
Windy D. Pittman — conspiracy, delivery of a controlled substance (3 counts)
Christopher L. Hopkins — sexual assault in the second degree, sexual abuse in the first degree (3 counts), petit larceny
James G. Johnson — attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer
David L. Miller — grand larceny
Bradley J. Norton — fraudulent use of an access device (6 counts)
William Oiler — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), fleeing from an officer on foot
Bernard G. Reynolds — attempted murder, malicious assault, domestic battery
Casey R. Shelton — use of a minor in filming sexually explicit conduct (4 counts), distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, strangulation, attempted murder, domestic battery, violation of a domestic protective order (2 counts)
Nathan I. Steele — malicious assault, attempted malicious assault, domestic battery
Harold R.D. Tolbert — kidnapping, strangulation (3 counts), second offense domestic battery (3 counts)
Celester Vaughn — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, transportation of a controlled substance into the state
The following individuals are to report on Friday, Sept. 23 before the Honorable Paul M. Blake Jr., Judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 1 p.m., in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.
Jonathan R. Bartsch — fraudulent use of an access device (4 counts)
Harold L. Blake IV — grand larceny, petit larceny
Harold L. Blake IV — conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary, petit larceny
Terri L. Lawhorn — conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary, petit larceny
Carroll S. Kirby — conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary, petit larceny
Maurice D. Johnson — conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary, petit larceny
William G. Brown — delivery of a controlled substance
Mason V. Campbell — burglary, kidnapping, domestic battery, destruction of property
Jonathan T. Clendenin — attempted murder, malicious assault
Carl B. Cox — murder (2 counts)
Christin N. Dennler — fraudulent use of an access device (18 counts), financial exploitation of an elderly person
Jamie L. Foster — gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury (3 counts), driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing bodily injury, driving under the influence with a minor, failure to maintain control
Jozet L. Gillion — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts)
Jams R. Haney — forgery, uttering
Jessica R. Harrah — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts)
Justin C. Holliday — burglary, domestic battery, obstructing an officer, battery on a law enforcement officer
Justin C. Holliday — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, operation without a certificate
Brenda K. Rogers — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts)
Lewis Jarrell — burglary, battery
Sarah A. Lilly — child neglect creating risk of injury, child abuse resulting in injury
Rachel McCoy — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury (3 counts)
Nathan Grice — conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (2 counts), gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury (3 counts)
Timothy R. Mullins — sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian, or person of trust (3 counts), sexual abuse in the first degree (3 counts), distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter
Cecily M. Overton — child neglect creating risk of injury, driving under the influence with a minor
Dewayne Raines — failure to register a change of county as required of a sex offender required to register for life, failure to register annually as required of a sex offender required to register for life (3 counts), failure to register a change of telephone number as required of a sex offender required to register for life, failure to register a change of physical address as required of a sex offender required to register for life
Steven V. Roberts — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, transportation of controlled substance into state
Tyler Schoolcraft — second offense battery on a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer
David L. Shears — failure to register as required of a sex offender required to register for life
Jimmie D. Smith Jr. — third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, operation without inspection certificate
Stacy Surnear — third offense domestic battery
Aaliyah N. Valdes — possession of stolen vehicle
William D. Williams — burglary, attempt to commit a felony
Robert E. Woodrum — conspiracy to commit a felony, financial exploitation of an incapacitated adult
Iris S. Woodrum — conspiracy to commit a felony, financial exploitation of an incapacitated adult
Michael York — conspiracy to commit a felony, attempted murder, malicious assault, possession of a dangerous weapon by an inmate of a correctional facility
Alan Ross — conspiracy to commit a felony, attempted murder, malicious assault, possession of a dangerous weapon by an inmate of a correctional facility
