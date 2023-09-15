Travis W. Prince, circuit clerk for Fayette County, has released the names of individuals to be arraigned during the September term of court.
The following individuals are to report Friday, Sept. 22, before the Honorable Paul M. Blake Jr., judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 9 a.m. in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.
David A. Bass — murder, a felony; willfully, unlawfully, and maliciously setting fire on lands, a felony (4 counts);
Ashley N. Billups — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony; petit larceny, a misdemeanor; destruction of property, a misdemeanor;
Donald R. Tartt — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony; petit larceny, a misdemeanor; destruction of property, a misdemeanor; brandishing a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor;
Eric L. Burgess II — entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; grand larceny, a felony;
Christopher M. Carver — conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony;
Demetran D. Gray — conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony;
Michael L. Grimmett — conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony;
Polly R. Coon — failure to register a change in telephone numbers as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (2 counts); failure to register a change in employer as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a a felony; failure to register a change in address as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony; failure to register a change in internet account as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony;
Shannon M. Davis — fraudulent schemes, a felony;
Ryan D. Fox — burglary, a felony; domestic battery, a misdemeanor; battery, a misdemeanor;
Michael D. Giannini — fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (9 counts); fraudulent schemes, a felony (2 counts);
Charles A. Haggerty — sexual assault in the first degree, a felony (4 counts); sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust to a child, a felony (6 counts);
Roger D. Ingram — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (4 counts);
Billie J. Kenney — grand larceny, a felony; destruction of property, a misdemeanor;
Billie J. Kenney — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony;
Charles M. Ford — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony;
Bradley J. Lowman — forgery of a public record, a felony; uttering, a felony;
Isa S. McCown — child neglect creating risk of injury, a felony;
Antoine L. Moore — possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a felony;
Eddie D. Morgan (aka Gutter, aka Gutta) — attempted murder, a felony; malicious assault, a felony; wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony; use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, a felony;
Tina M. Pendergrass — failure to register, second offense, a change in address as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony (2 counts);
John Doe — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony; transportation of a controlled substance into the state, a felony;
Devin M. Redden — attempted malicious assault, a felony (7 counts);
Dennis B. Scarbro Jr. — fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference, a felony; fleeing from an officer while under the influence, a felony; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; overtaking and passing a school bus, a misdemeanor; failure to yield at an intersection, a misdemeanor (2 counts);
America J. St. Clair — possess of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts);
America J. St. Clair — conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts);
Christopher T. Stephens — child abuse resulting in injury, a felony; strangulation, a felony; domestic battery, a misdemeanor (2 counts);
David E. White — failure to register a change of physical address as required of a sex offender required for life, a felony; failure to register a change of mailing address as required of a sex offender required for life, a felony; failure to register a change of telephone number as required of a sex offender required for life, a felony;
Robert T. Williams — entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; destruction of property, a misdemeanor.
• • •
The following individuals are to report for arraignment on Friday, Sept. 29 before the Honorable Thomas H. Ewing, judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 10 a.m. in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse Annex.
Tyler D. Bailes — grand larceny, a felony; destruction of property, a felony; unlawful taking of a vehicle, a misdemeanor;
Tyler D. Bailes — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; destruction of property, a misdemeanor; petit larceny, a misdemeanor;
Demarcus D. Hughes — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; destruction of property, a misdemeanor; petit larceny, a misdemeanor;
David E. Bennett — entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; grand larceny, a felony;
Larry W. Cales — burglary, a felony; strangulation, a felony; domestic battery, a misdemeanor; domestic assault, a misdemeanor;
Cory L. Callen — conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (4 counts);
Deron A. Yarrell — conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (4 counts);
Shannon D. Carte — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony; destruction of property, a misdemeanor;
Vanessa D. Hambrick — conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony;
Michael T. Coleman — receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, a felony;
Willie J. Copley — attempted murder, a felony; malicious assault, a felony; conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony;
Benjamin T. Marcum — attempted murder, a felony; malicious assault, a felony; conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony;
Joshua J. Daniels — burglary, a felony; petit larceny, a misdemeanor; violation of protective order, a misdemeanor; fleeing from an officer on foot, a misdemeanor (2 counts); domestic battery, a misdemeanor; domestic assault, a misdemeanor;
Dylan A. Dempsey — burglary, a felony; trespassing, a misdemeanor; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor; domestic battery, a misdemeanor;
Casey R. Eagle — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts);
Casey R. Eagle — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts);
Marissa G. Fragale — fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (7 counts); conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony;
Terreque A. Gray — third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony; fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference, a felony; gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony; fleeing from an officer on foot, a misdemeanor; failure to stop at an intersection, a misdemeanor (2 counts);
Edward A. Harvey Jr. — sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust to a child, a felony (10 counts); sexual assault in the second degree, a felony (10 counts); incest, a felony (10 counts); child abuse resulting in injury, a felony (4 counts); contributing to delinquency of a child, a misdemeanor (2 counts);
Ashley F. Mann — burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony;
Carson E. Miller — third offense driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony;
Brooke L. Moran — child abuse resulting in injury, a felony (2 counts);
Isaiah E. Newsome — gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (2 counts); wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony (3 counts); domestic battery, a misdemeanor;
Donald K. Riley — possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a felony (2 counts); domestic battery, a misdemeanor (2 counts); domestic assault (2 counts);
Christopher M. Shepherd — conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (4 counts);
Michelle L. Newton — conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (4 counts);
Kayce R. Simms — murder, a felony; use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony;
Jane Doe — conspiracy, a felony (2 counts); transportation of a controlled substance into the state, a felony (3 counts);
Ashley A. Williams — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony;
Teddy E. Wood — cruelty to animals, a felony (2 counts).
