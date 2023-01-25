OAK HILL — A woman perished in an early-morning fire in the city Wednesday.
According to Oak Hill Fire Department Chief Tim Richardson, a blaze of undetermined cause occurred at about 5 a.m. in a single-family dwelling on Victory Street, off East Main Street. The lone occupant of the structure at the time — an unidentified woman — was a fatality, Richardson said.
Another occupant of the dwelling was not on the premises at the time of the fire, the chief explained.
The fire remained contained at the dwelling and didn't affect any nearby structures, said Richardson. There were no injuries to responding emergency personnel, he noted.
Responding on scene were the Oak Hill Fire Department, the Oak Hill Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, with mutual aid from the Fayetteville Fire Department and Jan-Care Ambulance. Representatives from the State Fire Marshal's Office and the State Medical Examiners' Office were onsite, as well.
An investigation continued later in the day Wednesday. A determination of the cause of the blaze will be made by the fire marshal's office with the assistance of the Oak Hill fire and police departments and an arson investigator from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, according to the chief.
"We're looking at all aspects of the structure, and trying to determine ownership and occupancy," Richardson said. "At this time, foul play is not suspected, pending further investigation.
"We have a pretty good idea of the point of origin," he added.
The structure was still standing but had "considerable damage," Richardson said.
