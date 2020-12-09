An early morning fire Tuesday claimed the life of a man in Greenbrier County.
The fire was reported at 7:18 a.m. Tuesday coming from a home on Alta Drive in Asbury, according to a dispatcher from Greenbrier County 911.
One fatality was reported as a result of the fire. Various television stations were reporting that the victim was Inge Kizer, 80, of Asbury, who was the home’s lone occupant.
Firefighters from seven different local stations including Alderson, Williamsburg and Lewisburg in addition to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Alderson EMS and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office responded the scene.
Emergency vehicles started leaving the scene at 9 a.m. The final vehicle left the scene around 1 p.m.
Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office arrived on scene later in the day to probe the cause and origin of the fatal blaze. Their initial investigation “did not reveal anything of a suspicious nature,” Sheriff Bruce Sloan said in a release.
Reporter Tina Alvey contributed to this story