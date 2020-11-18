A head-on collision in Nicholas County resulted in the death of two people Tuesday afternoon.
According to a report from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Logan Andrew Russell, 33, of Fenwick, was traveling East on Route 39 near Canvas when he attempted to pass another vehicle.
When crossing into the other lane to attempt the pass, Russell, who was driving a 2004 Chevy Cavalier, hit a 2019 Ford F150 coming from the other direction and being driven by Ralph Hartley Workman, 69 of Nettie, according to the report.
Russell was pronounced dead on the scene.
Workman was taken to the Summersville Regional Medical Center where he later died.
The matter is currently being investigated by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.