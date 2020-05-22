After operating as a drive-through market during its first four weeks this season, the Courthouse Farmers Market will convert to the more conventional walk-through format today.
The market will remain in the free parking lot at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in Fairlea, rather than in its original home behind the Greenbrier County Courthouse in Lewisburg.
Such pandemic-prompted guidelines as prepackaging foodstuffs offered for sale, wearing face coverings and maintaining a 6-foot social distance will still be closely followed, according to Greenbrier County extension agent Josh Peplowski. Signs will be posted at the market with further instructions.
The market is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon.
— Tina Alvey