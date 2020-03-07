Family, police search for missing man

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking the public to help locate a missing Glen Morgan man.
Keeten Asbury works at the Hardee’s in Beaver. His family last saw him on Friday, Feb. 28. He was reportedly walking to work along U.S. Route 19 in the area of Glen Morgan, but he did not arrive at the resturant.
Asbury’s family and friends posted frantic messages on his Facebook page.
“Praying you return home soon, or contact someone saying you are ok,” Sabrina Proffitt posted on Thursday. “Love and prayers always.”
TaNeenie Marlow of Shady Spring posted, “Please contact us we all love (you).
“We are worried. If you see this, call or come home.”
Asbury’s last Facebook post was made at midnight on Feb. 27.
“I might not be the best looking guy or have the best job or have a lot of money,” he posted, “but I know (how) to treat a woman with respect.
“One person’s ex is another person’s forever... let that set in.”
When he was last seen, he was wearing his Hardee’s work uniform.
Asbury is a white male who weighs around 235 pounds and is 6-foot, three inches tall. He has dark hair.
Those with information are to contact Raleigh Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 304-255-STOP, to leave an anonymous tip.
