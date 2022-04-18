Family of dead Southern Regional Jail inmate represented by renowned attorney

A nationally renowned civil rights attorney is now representing the family of a Raleigh County man who died at the Southern Regional Jail in March in undisclosed circumstances.
Darryl Clausell, president of the West Virginia National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) State Conference, confirmed in an April 15 statement that Ben Crump, an attorney out of Tallahassee, Fla., will assume the lead role in representing the family of Quantez Burks.
Burks, 37, died at the Southern Reginal Jail on March 1 after being arrested the previous day by Beckley Police Department officers on charges of wanton endangerment and obstructing an officer.
“The WV NAACP and Beckley Branch stand united in support for justice to (Burks’) family, friends and community,” Clausell said.
“Barbara Charles, President of the Beckley Branch, has been a leader in rallying the community to maintain peaceful protest, while regressing the situation hoping that justice will prevail.”
The statement concluded by saying that further actions await the direction of Crump.
Crump has been called Black America’s attorney general for his unwavering work on civil rights cases, especially those involving Black people killed by police, according to an article published by the Associated Press in February.
In recent years, he has represented the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.
Burks' death is under investigation by the West Virginia State Police and West Virginia State Division of Corrections.
The family has also requested that the United States Department of Justice as well as the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office conduct separate investigations into Burks’ death.
Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said his office has referred the investigation to the appropriate federal agencies.
“In an effort to have the investigation conducted with the maximum amount of resources and in an effort for maximum transparency, I've referred the investigation to the Department of Justice and the FBI,” Hatfield said. “They are the ones that are conducting the primary investigation as to the surroundings of the death of Mr. Burks as well as anything that led up to or followed it.”
There is still little known about the events that led up Burks’ death. Shortly after his death, West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Communications Director Lawrence Messina issued a statement describing Burks as "combative" during his admission into jail and then later the next day.
“He was again combative at around 10 a.m. the following morning, assaulting multiple staff while attempting to force his way out of the section,” Messina said.
Messina said jail staff put Burks in an “administrative segregation section of the facility, where he collapsed upon being taken to a cell." Burks died after attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.
The family has requested the release of video footage of Burks' incarceration but that footage has yet to be released.
Shortly after his death, Burks was transported to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for an autopsy. The family also requested a separate autopsy from a Pittsburgh facility to verify the findings of the state’s autopsy.
The result for those autopsies have yet to be released but the family has been made aware of some of the findings.
During a Beckley Common Council meeting on April 12, Kimberly Burks said her son's injuries included blunt force trauma to his body as well as two broken wrists.
“He was handcuffed while he was being beaten,” she told council members. “He had bruising all up and down his body. He had foot prints, boot prints, (on his back), he had knots on his head. I have yet to receive a phone call from the Beckley Police Department or the Southern Regional Jail or the C.O. (correctional officer), or anyone else in your circle. And I want to know why.”
The family's former attorney Dwight Staples gave a similar report of the preliminary autopsy findings during a March press conference. He said Burks died of a heart attack after sustaining blunt force trauma to his body and fractured bones in his forearm and wrist.