Family donates Chambers estate items to City of Beckley

The family of the late Distinguished West Virginian Madrith Chambers is donating personal items from her estate to the City of Beckley, attorney Robert Dunlap announced Tuesday.
Dunlap represented Chambers at the end of her life. She died in December at age 86.
On Tuesday, he made the statement at the regular meeting of the Raleigh County Commission.
“As a Beckleyan, Ms. Chambers has left an enormous imprint on our community,” said Dunlap, who serves as the Ward 3 representative on Beckley Common Council. “There have been discussions between her family and even our mayor and council members with wanting to establish a part of Ms. Chambers’ legacy.”
Chambers, a graduate of the all-Black Stratton High School, served several terms on Beckley Common Council as the Ward 5 representative and was largely responsible for the annexation of Red Brush into city limits and the expansion of the city’s sanitation system in that district.
In addition, she founded the annual Kids Classic festival. Her efforts launched community policing in the city, and she worked on the Human Rights Commission.
In her later years, Chambers was legally blind and suffered a number of health problems.
Despite her limitations, she became a strong voice for women’s and Black rights after the 2016 election.
In 2020, Gov. Jim Justice designated Chambers a “Distinguished West Virginian,” the highest honor a governor may convey on a citizen.
Beckley Police Department provided an honorary motorcade at her funeral.
“I’ve been made aware by Mr. Patrick Bennett that he approached the mayor regarding many of the sentimental personal items of the estate to be donated to the city for exhibition,” Dunlap said after the meeting. “Honestly I can’t imagine a more appropriate time to have discussions about honoring and preserving Beckley’s first daughter.”
February was Black History Month, and March is Women’s History Month.
“We all knew her as a force of nature that inspired so many, including myself, to go into public service,” Dunlap said. “Anyone who ever sat in her parlor, surrounded by the awards she received and the warm and caring environment she created, knew they were in the presence of someone special.
“In that respect, she was family to us all. We should preserve her memory and her indelible impression in our city.”
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said Tuesday that there have been early discussions with Chambers’ family members regarding her estate.
“Patrick’s fiancé has expressed an interest in creating a museum to honor Madrith and even mentioned the possibility of acquiring a building to house it,” Rappold said.
No plans have been solidified.
Chambers’ daughter Jennifer Chambers said she learned of the plan on Tuesday from media.
Dunlap had appeared at the meeting to ask that the county appoint Chambers’ son, Patrick Bennett, as the executor of her estate. He said Chambers had made the request prior to her death but that it had not been put in writing. Dunlap said that Bennett, his client, had been the first of Chambers’ children to make a request.
Two of Chambers’ daughters have also asked county officials to appoint them to execute her estate.
County attorney Bill Roop told Dunlap that the requests are being considered.
When asked by Commissioner Greg Duckworth, Dunlap said Chambers’ daughters live out of state.
Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver and commissioners Linda Epling and Duckworth have not reached a decision.
He added that commission would have an answer at the next meeting, which is March 15.
“Right now, the sheriff (Raleigh Sheriff Scott Van Meter) is in on it,” Tolliver told Dunlap. “The sheriff is on it, until then.”
In other actions:
Commission re-hired Kathy Wilson as a county custodian, at the request of assistant county administrator Billy Michael.
Commission approved a list of poll workers.
Commission voted to accept a grant of $192,277 from West Virginia Community Grants Program to fund a community-based corrections program.
Commission approved a $5,000 grant from the Highway Safety Grants Program for the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, at the request of Jason Redmond of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.
Commission and Roop agreed to look at private information regarding an ongoing class action lawsuit against opioid companies and to speak with attorneys.