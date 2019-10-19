Zoar Baptist Church in Nicholas County is hosting the Second Annual Falloween Jesus Fest, a free festival that will help to feed hungry residents.
Festival spokesman Aaron Evans said the church is expecting around 1,000 kids and parents. The festival will offer bouncy houses, games and giveaways, live musical performances, food and horse and carriage rides.
“Everything is free,” Evans said. “Free horse and buggy, free bouncy houses, free food and live music.
“Last year, we ran out of 40 pounds of hotdogs in an hour.”
Evans said church and ministry groups are working together to provide a fun evening at no cost.
He added that a goal of the event is to provide food to local foodbanks. Evans asked for donations of diapers, bleach and cans of food.
“We are asking every person, every church and every ministry who is planning on coming to Falloween Jesus Fest to bring in food items,” he said. “I want to fill up two to four food banks.
“We can do it!”
The second annual Falloween Jesus Fest is at Carnifax Ferry Battlefield State Park in Kessler’s Cross Lanes on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2 to 7 p.m.