Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) kicked off the mine rescue contest Wednesday in Sylvester, held at Sylvester Pavilion Park in Boone County.
At the event, teams solved hypothetical mine-related problems while being timed and observed by judges. The contest promoted mine safety by sharpening the skills of miners who may be called to respond to a mine emergency in the future.
“I’m happy to be in Sylvester to help kick off this mine rescue contest,” said Congresswoman Miller. “Our miners are the backbone of West Virginia and the nation, and it’s so important that they are able to do their jobs safely. I applaud Mayor Ferrell for putting on this beneficial event to support the safety and livelihoods of this community. Congratulations to today’s winners!”