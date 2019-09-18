Saturday evening could be a time of gospel and praise for those who attend the Fall Gospel Festival at Heart of God Ministries in Beckley.
The festival is free and open to the public, and will begin at 4 p.m to benefit the Cemetery Awareness and Restorative Edification (C.A.R.E). group.
Doris Boyden-McCormick, C.A.R.E's chairwoman, said the festival will feature live gospel music from The Resurrecting Praise Community Choir, a group of 25 individuals under the under the direction of Brother Roger Patterson and Evangelist Ericka Jones.
C.A.R.E's mission is to maintain upkeep and maintenance at Greenwood Memorial Park in Beckley. Proceeds from Saturday's festival will go towards that upkeep, Boyden-McCormick said.
Although there is no admission to attend the festival, she said C.A.R.E had a patrons list of supporters who donated money towards the program to make it happen.
Boyd-McCormick said the proceeds will aid C.A.RE. by helping Larry Blevins, who works to keep Greenwood Memorial Park looking nice.
"We've already raised quite a bit of money, but we will also allow those who attend the festival Saturday to donate if they wish to," Boyden-McCormick said. "They don't have to though, if they just want to come and enjoy the music that's fine too."
The Resurrecting Praise Choir consists of members from all over, including White Sulphur Springs, Covington, Va., and Clifton Forge, Va.
Boyden-McCormick said the choir has visited Beckley once before, and having them visit again is a real treat.
"They've actually came to my church to perform before, and they are just so wonderful. So having them come and perform at Heart of God Ministries is just going to be so nice," she said. "They are so talented, and we are all very excited.
"I encourage everyone to come out and enjoy an evening of song and praise. We are hoping for a big turnout, and we hope people will come out and just fellowship and be there with us."
The C.A.R.E committee members include Boyden-McCormick, Kenney Mae Warner, Leonard T. Powell, and Bishop Fred T. Simms.
