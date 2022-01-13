Parkersburg – West Virginia University at Parkersburg awarded certificates, associate and bachelor’s degrees to December graduates.
Graduates who attained a 3.50 to 4.00 grade point average (GPA) earned academic honors, as follows: 3.50-3.749, Cum Laude; 3.75-3.99, Magna Cum Laude; and 4.0, Summa Cum Laude. The December WVU Parkersburg graduates from The Register-Herald's primary coverage area are:
NICHOLAS COUNTY – Craigsville: Taylor Brown, AAS, Child Development
RALEIGH COUNTY – Crab Orchard: Shawna Hopkins, BAS, Child Development, Magna Cum Laude
