FAIRMONT — Citing a reduction in patients and revenue, Fairmont Regional Medical Center laid off 25 employees Wednesday.
“As part of its efforts to adjust its cost structure to account for reduced patient volumes, FRMC is moving forward with a plan to reorganize some of our administrative functions, which resulted in the elimination of certain positions and 25 employees being laid off,” FRMC stated Wednesday in a memo.
“The changes are aimed at enhancing operations and, in some cases, eliminating the duplication of efforts. FRMC will work with the affected employees to minimize the impact of these changes,” states the memo.
FRMC stated “this difficult decision to lay off employees was made after a thorough review of FRMC’s organization, staffing and business processes.”
In the meantime, FRMC staff are looking at multiple ways to cut costs, including renegotiating contracts and looking at ways to enhance revenue.
“As part of the review, we have also been renegotiating contracts with outside vendors and looking for new ways to enhance quality care while improving financial performance,” the hospital stated.
The memo cited a drop in patient numbers in its emergency room, as well as in-patient admissions, although psychiatric admissions have remained “relatively consistent.”
“This decline in patient volumes (and) the corresponding change in revenues has caused FRMC to identify ways to adjust its cost structure to reflect the reduced patient volumes and looks for ways to expand services at FRMC,” the memo states.
Michael Sarrao, executive vice president for FRMC and Alecto Healthcare Services, the hospital’s parent company, said the changes are “part of an overall effort to become more efficient at Fairmont Regional Medical Center” and “provide excellent patient care for years to come.”
He said there are no plans to close the hospital, unlike two of Alecto’s hospitals, which are being closed in West Virginia.
An Aug. 7 news release from Alecto stated, “Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling, West Virginia and East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry, Ohio on Wednesday announced that after a thorough evaluation of all available options, losses of more than $37 million over the past two years, and an exhaustive but unsuccessful search for a strategic partner or buyer, OVMC and EORH have decided to begin the process to close both OVMC and EORH.”
In its memo, FRMC underlined the difference in the situations faced by those hospitals and the one faced by FRMC.
“Like all hospitals across the United States, FRMC has had to adapt to an ever changing healthcare marketplace, declining reimbursement, and increased costs but has not had to face the unique challenges” the two other hospitals faced.
Sarrao, meanwhile, said patient volumes are decreasing because services are being done on an out-patient basis more and more due to technology and expertise. Also, he said there are less emergency room visits because people are going to urgent care facilities.
In the wake of the Ohio Valley Medical Center closure, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce reached out to FRMC. Officials held a video conference with FRMC CEO Bob Adcock, who serves on the chamber board, to discuss the situation.
“We just wanted some assurance they’re here to stay and they’ve pretty much given us that,” said Tina Shaw, president of the chamber. “They told us that they’re dedicated to Marion County, they’re dedicated to the employees and physicians and volunteers.”
Conversely, Shaw said the chamber supports FRMC and its employees.
“This community will do everything and anything to support the efforts of FRMC,” she said.
Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield was assured that the situation wasn’t the same as those facing the Alecto hospitals that are closing.
”Basically, what we learned, the main point is this is not like a situation similar to the Northern Panhandle,” he said.
“They led us to believe that it was just a normal business adjustment due to declining numbers in certain areas.”
He said the layoffs may be logical for FRMC, but “it’s very unfortunate.”
“Hopefully, this was a one-shot deal, and hopefully these people will get called back as the business climate changes a little bit,” he said.
Alecto purchased Fairmont General Hospital in June 2014 for $15.3 million after the hospital went into bankruptcy.