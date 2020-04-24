Working in conjunction with the Greenbrier County Health Department, officials with the Courthouse Farmers Market will offer a drive-through marketplace in a new location beginning Saturday between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon.
Rather than operating out of their usual site in the courthouse parking lot in Lewisburg, vendors will set up in the State Fair’s free parking lot, across U.S. 219 south from the fairgrounds in Fairlea.
Vendors will assemble under properly-spaced canopies along one of the parking rows on the driver’s side of vehicles, allowing market-goers to proceed down the row, make purchases and then exit the market, all without leaving their vehicles. All vendors will be gloved and masked for the safety of customers and vendors.
Each vendor may post in advance a list of the products they will offer in a particular week on the Courthouse Farmers Market’s Facebook page. Organizers hope this will encourage customers to pre-order and pre-pay, allowing the vendors to have the products ready to go at curbside when the customer arrives on Saturday morning.
“We feel that the additional measures we have taken will allow the farmers market to operate in a safe and responsible manner for the safety and health of all,” WVU’s Greenbrier County extension agent Josh Peplowski said in a media release issued by market manager Mary Surbaugh.
— Tina Albey