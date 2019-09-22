The Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to attend its biggest event of the year — the Valley Business Showcase, formerly known as MEGA Business. This year’s event will be held in the West Virginia Building at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Chamber members will showcase their products and services and provide the public with “a one-stop shop for information on all their local consumer needs,” a press release indicates. Consumers will be able to visit with business owners and spokespeople, as well as representatives from schools, civic groups and area nonprofits, while sampling snacks provided by various eateries.
Admission to the event is free.
For more information, visit greenbrierwvchamber.org or call Ashley Vickers at 304-645-2818.