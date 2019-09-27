Plateau Medical Center is just a few months away from completing the largest infrastructure investment at the hospital in nearly 40 years.
The $17 million multi-phase project is slated to be finished in March 2020, according to Plateau Health Network Chief Operating Officer Chris Howe. The project began in April 2018.
“We are 60 percent through our full expansion project,” Howe told The Register-Herald. “Several things have been completed.”
Upon completion, the project will add about 15,000 square feet doubling the number of operating rooms and endoscopy suites, increase emergency room bed capacity and waiting room areas, create a new lab facility, do a heavy remodel of many existing areas and exterior improvements.
“By the end of September, we should be fully operational in our brand new 10,000-square-foot addition being built on the back side of our campus,” Howe said.
Construction crews were installing lights and the hospital was going through the final phases of the approval process to begin full occupancy of the new two-story addition on Sept. 10.
The addition will double the hospital’s operating rooms from two to four as well as greatly increase the size of its post-anesthesia care unit (PACU).
Upon completion, Plateau Medical Center will go from three PACU beds to eight.
“That is really the more prominent phase of our project, because it’s a brand-new building,” Howe said.
However, the hospital is also renovating many existing patient areas in the hospital.
Improvements such as brand new ceiling tiles, paint, flooring, lighting, new nurses’ stations, and bathrooms are just a few of the cosmetic renovations’ patients may notice, Howe says.
“This whole project is several phases. Part one is the new building,” Howe explained. “A second milestone of this project is anywhere the patient goes in our facility. Anywhere a patient experiences are getting a heavy cosmetic renovation.”
Cosmetic renovations on the second floor of PMC are already complete. The hospital is about 70 percent complete with its first-floor renovations, according to Howe.
Upon finishing the new building, Howe says one of the finishing touches will be a new exterior entrance into the hospital.
“We are going to have a nice, prominent steel architectural front entrance to our hospital,” he said. “We haven’t had that before. This is going to give a new presence.”
The hospital also added 16 parking spaces on Highland Avenue, five new handicap parking spaces and repaved the back parking lot. Renovating the front parking lot will be done in the next phase.
Howe says he is particularly excited about the 10 new prep and recovery bays they’re adding on the ground floor.
Surgery patients will no longer be “ping-ponged” back and forth thanks to the new space, he says.
Prior to the addition, a patient might check in on one floor and be prepped for surgery on another.
“I think we’re going to have a substantial number of patients that have their entire experience on one floor once this project is completed,” he said.
While the expansion project is huge, Howe says he’s also very proud of the four-star rating Plateau Medical Center has received from the Federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.
The federal statistics measure factors like emergency wait times, complications and deaths and timely and effective care, among others.
“We’re the only local four-star rated hospital,” Howe said. “Our plan is to continue growing and expanding in the areas we serve and surrounding counties we serve.”
Howe is a Charleston, S.C. native. He took over as CEO of Plateau Medical Center, which was recently rebranded as Plateau Health Network, in 2018.
He says one misconception he’s heard among locals since coming to the area is that Plateau Medical Center is “the hospital in Oak Hill.”
This is true. However, Howe wants the public to know that Plateau Medical Center offers so much more than just hospital services.
“Under the Plateau Health Network, we have ten locations in two counties and four cities,” he said.
“I’m trying to get folks to understand that we have multiple locations and offerings,” he said.
The Plateau Health Network offers primary care physicians, ear nose and throat specialists and surgeons in different locations such as Oak Hill, Fayetteville, Beckley and Ansted.
“I hope this $17 million construction project shows the commitment of Plateau Health to Fayette County, the surrounding areas we service and our commitment to the area for the long run,” Howe said.
“We’re excited to be a part of the community and we’re appreciative of all the support we’ve received for a project like this to come to fruition.”