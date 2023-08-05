Looking to experience some of the offerings of the region’s artists and musicians in a relaxing setting?
The second Artists of the New Festival will be Saturday, Aug. 12, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Love Hope Center for the Arts in Fayetteville.
According to promotional material, the event will celebrate artists of the New River Gorge region and will feature art, music and food.
“The first Artists of the New Festival was in 2022 and was very successful,” said Love Hope Center for the Arts president Hannah Mitchell. “It was very well-received from the community, and they were extremely supportive of the event.”
Music on Aug. 12 will be provided by SHELEM, Kid Cherry and the Graduates and 18 Strings.
The evening’s schedule includes a new exhibit opening by all local artists, along with artisan vendors and food, as well as a biergarten with a special Freefolk Brew and a variety of beers and non-alcohol options.
Admission will be free.
The event is “to support and buy the local artwork from the exhibiting artists and the vendors,” Mitchell said. Donations are always accepted, however.
More than 10 artisan vendors will be selling items, and the musicians will have merchandise for sale.
“I’m really just amazed at what our organization has been able to do over the last three years,” Jamie Lester, a co-founder of the Love Hope Center for the Arts, said recently. “May of 2024 will be our third full year of programming at Love Hope Center for the Arts.
“Honestly, I can’t believe it because when we started it, we didn’t know what was going to happen, and it’s been a great experience.”
The upcoming festival will offer “beer and food in a safe environment,” Lester said. He said he anticipates a good turnout. “It’s going to be a really fun celebration of the arts.”
“This event is extremely important to the people of the New River Gorge because it focuses on the creatives in the area,” Mitchell said. “Our area tends to be heavily tourist-focused, so having an event like this is essential in honoring the people who live here and create in the New River Gorge.
“It gives them a chance to show their talents and truly celebrate their work with the people who support them.”
Festival organizers remind patrons that Rotan Street will be closed the evening of the event. They recommend that attendees park downtown or at the board of education office and walk to Love Hope Arts.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/lovehopearts or www.lovehopearts.org.
