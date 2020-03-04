A new semi-permanent exhibit titled “Echoes of Slavery in Greenbrier County” will open at Lewisburg’s North House Museum with a reception this Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m..
Made possible by a grant from the Daywood Foundation, the Greenbrier Historical Society’s exhibit will be open thereafter during regular museum hours, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day, Monday through Saturday.
“Echoes of Slavery” aims to show the relationship between the past and present struggles encountered by Greenbrier County’s African American residents, according to the Historical Society.
“The exhibit connects slavery to eventual systemic oppression and demonstrates how African American citizens face a fight for freedom throughout history,” the release explains.
Included in the exhibit are community members’ oral histories, an exploration of the Green Book and the testimonies of several witnesses about whether a slave rebellion occurred in the county in 1861.
As part of the opening event, at 2 p.m. Saturday Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White and others will lead a discussion about slavery and its impact over the years.
Refreshments served. There is no admission charge, but donations to the museum are appreciated.
For more information about the exhibit or the opening event, call the museum at 304-645-3398.
