summersville — Charges were dismissed against former Richwood Police Chief Lloyd Allen Cogar as two other former Richwood officials and the city’s current mayor will see their cases go in front of the grand jury in September.
Nicholas County Magistrate Michael Hanks heard arguments in two of the four cases stemming from a state auditors investigation into the City of Richwood’s finances related to the activities of certain city officials following the 2016 floods.
Former Mayor Bob Henry Baber, current Mayor Chris Drennan, Cogar and former city clerk Abigal McClung all faced charges, with Drennan and McClung waiving their preliminary magistrate hearing which automatically sends their cases to the grand jury.
Drennan, McClung and Baber faced charges in response to their actions following the 2016 floods, while Cogar’s charges stemmed solely from his city-issued credit card use and vehicle work done on police vehicles at a business he owned.
As for Baber’s case, the main charges focus on what the auditor’s office deemed personal uses on the former’s mayor purchasing card, commonly referred to as a P-card, for expenses in unauthorized travel to Philadelphia and New York, along with the purchasing of food and the use of Baber’s card by unauthorized users to include a catering company.
Compounding the issue with possible misuse, Baber was unable to produce a number of receipts from his P-card usage during the investigation, according to the Auditor’s office, leaving 19 charges to Baber’s P-card by unauthorized users.
Baber also faces charges of embezzlement stemming from an April 2017 check written to him for services provided immediately following the June 2016 floods and during his first week as mayor in July 2016.
Of question is whether or not Baber was due payment for the work and whether the payment was authorized by the city council.
While the preliminary hearing based on the need to discover probable cause based on the charges to forward those charges to a grand jury, Baber’s defense was centered around evidentiary findings from the investigation.
While the defense called for individual recollections of each line item and called into question the timeframe of the check payment, Magistrate Hanks ruled that the state had presented enough evidence to proceed with the case to the grand jury.
As for Cogar’s case, the state called into question 10 P-card purchases, two by way of PayPal and eight to local eating establishments, for which Cogar had no documentation for and the fact that he used his own business Allen’s Discount Tire Store to perform vehicle maintenance of Richwood police vehicles.
While the state argued that Cogar benefited personally from the business, Cogar’s defense argued that while the use of his own business to receive payment from the city may have violated ethics, there was no evidence that he overcharged the city.
Cogar’s attorney also pointed out that the state had not presented any evidence that Cogar himself performed labor on the vehicles and charged the city for such while also receiving pay during his normal working hours as police chief.
As for his P-card usage, Cogar’s attorney called into question the fact that investigators failed to ask the city council if Cougar’s expenditures had been approved under the realm of city business.
With Cogar’s case now dismissed, with the option for the prosecuting attorney present the case as an indictment directly to the grand jury, the three remaining defendants will face the grand jury which is scheduled in September.
