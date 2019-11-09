Ewing appointed to Juvenile Justice Commission

Thomas H. Ewing, newly appointed to a seat on the 12th Judicial Circuit in Fayette County, is pictured at the opening of the Fayetteville office of Kay, Casto & Chaney, PLLC in 2015. Ewing was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice to take the seat left vacant on the retirement of longtime jurist Judge John W. Hatcher Jr. Ewing will rule on the bench until 2020, when an election will be held to fill the remainder of Hatcher's unexpired term through 2024.File photo/Steve Keenan