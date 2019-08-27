On International Overdose Awareness Day this coming Saturday, MAKO Medical and Mary Sue Connelly will sponsor a free event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center to promote awareness for drug overdose.
International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held annually on Aug. 31 that aims to raise awareness of overdoses, provide information about community services and reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths.
The day also acknowledges the grief felt by families and friends as they remember those who have died or had a permanent injury as a result of a drug overdose and spreads the message that the tragedy of overdose death is preventable.
Since its initiation in 2001, International Overdose Awareness Day has led many community members, government organizations and nongovernment organizations to hold events meant to raise awareness and commemorate those who have been lost to drug overdose.
The event will include a showing of Connelly’s film, “Overdose” – a feature-length documentary set in the small town of Petersburg, W.Va. Through the stories of various town residents, the film gives a glimpse into Petersburg’s rural community, which has been tragically impacted by the opioid epidemic sweeping the United States.
One focus of the film is Bre McUlty, co-producer of the project and former drug dealer. Offering her story as hope that recovery is possible, McUlty shares her experience of growing up in a home torn apart by drugs, which forced her to survive by any means necessary.
A panel discussion will follow the film. It will include participants in recovery as well as the loved ones of those who struggle with addiction.
The panelists will take questions about their experiences with drug addiction and what gives them hope through the recovery process.
The day will end with a candlelight vigil where participants may place pictures of loved ones whom they lost to addiction on a remembrance wall.
The convention center is at 200 Armory Drive in Beckley.
For more information about this event, contact Donna Eleo at 681-207-7389.
For more information on International Overdose Awareness Day visit www.overdoseday.com.