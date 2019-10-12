CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Ethics Commission will conduct a training on the Ethics and Open Meetings Acts on Wednesday, Oct. 23, in Lewisburg, as part of a statewide training initiative. The presentation is set for 11 a.m. and will be held in the Upper Floor Courtroom of the Greenbrier County Courthouse at 912 Court Street North.
All county and city officials and employees in the surrounding area, members of county and city boards and commissions, and the public are invited to attend. The trainings will last approximately one hour and fifteen minutes each. Registration is not required.
These trainings are part of the Ethics Commission’s efforts to educate governmental officials and employees statewide on the requirements of the Ethics Act and the Open Meetings Act. Sessions have been held throughout the state this year.
Information regarding the Ethics Act, the Open Meetings Act and the Ethics Commission may be obtained from the Commission’s website at www.ethics.wv.gov. Questions regarding the training may be directed to the Ethics Commission at 304-558-0664.