The W.Va. Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is accepting applications for the 2022 Make It Shine Environmental Teacher of the Year awards. The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 14.
Winners will be chosen on elementary, middle and high school levels, with each winner receiving a $500 personal award, and $1,000 to be used in promoting STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) at their schools.
Educators eligible for nomination must teach either full-time or part-time, or volunteer in a classroom setting in a West Virginia public, private or charter school and have had their program established for at least one year.
Teachers can be nominated by themselves, colleagues, principals, students, or anyone familiar with their environmental program.
Awards will be presented to educators who have demonstrated exemplary environmental leadership through the creation of lesson plans, implementation of school programs, or participation in activities that promote environmental stewardship.
The 2021 Environmental Teachers of the Year were Sarah Hann, White Sulphur Springs Elementary in Greenbrier Co., and Robert Miller, Boone Career and Technical Center in Boone Co.
Nomination applications are available online at https://dep.wv.gov/environmental-advocate/reap/wvmis/Pages/default.aspx.
For more information, please contact Annette Hoskins at: email Annette.L.Hoskins@wv.gov or phone 1-800-322-5530.