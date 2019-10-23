LEWISBURG — Now that the final pieces of railroad track have been cleared from the path of the Meadow River Trail, a new impediment to the long-awaited rail-trail has arisen.
According to project coordinator Matt Ford, the just-cleared segment of rail bed contains contaminants, a result of all of the prior railroad activity in that area. And the contamination must be mitigated before people are allowed to use the recreational trail.
The state Division of Transportation is working on a design strategy for the trail’s final 6.7 miles that will incorporate the necessary environmental fixes. That last section will take the trail into Rainelle, where town leaders hope a resurgence in tourism dollars will soon follow.
“We’re making great progress,” Ford told Greenbrier County Commissioners Tuesday evening. “Three years from now, we should have a fully functioning rail-trail.”
Having sustained more than $1 million in damages from the flood of 2016, the Meadow River Trail has seen its share of problems. The Fayette County side of the trail took the brunt of flood damage, losing two bridges to the tune of $1.1 million.
Also, negotiations continue over usage and access with the Weyerhaeuser Corporation, which owns and logs the forestland adjacent to the trail. Ford said he anticipates another meeting with the company in the near future.
Once completed, the rail-trail will exceed 23 miles in length.
•••
Ford, who also serves as the president of the Meadow River Valley Association’s board of directors, provided the commission with an update on projects being undertaken by that nonprofit.
A major focus of the MRVA is the Blueprint Community initiative and its goal of redeveloping the former Rupert Elementary School, which was also damaged in the 2016 flood.
Ford reported a great deal of progress on that front, noting new uses have been found for nearly all of the property. He said three buildings on the former campus will be dedicated to the programs of the Meadow River Valley Early Childhood Learning Center, also known as MARVEL, while another structure will support a staging area for emergency medical airlifts.
Although permanent plans for the former gymnasium and high school building are still in flux, Ford said the Greenbrier County Board of Education has agreed to pay to heat the gym this winter for youth wrestling participants.
The MRVA has also received grant funding to grade a park in Rupert and continues to support the Meadow River Community Park, which Ford said “gets a lot of use.”
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com