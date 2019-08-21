Once again this fall, individuals can lace ‘em up and run across the New River Gorge Bridge on Bridge Day.
The fourth annual Bridge Day 5K Run, presented by Active Southern West Virginia and sponsored by WVU Institute of Technology, will be contested at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19. There will be an 8 a.m. meeting time for transportation to the start line. Racers will start on the north side of the bridge and run across the world-famous span before finishing their jaunt in downtown Fayetteville.
After they cool down, there will still be plenty of time left to join those walking the bridge or take a stroll around historic downtown Fayetteville.
Proceeds from the race support free Kids Run Clubs in elementary schools in Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh and Summers counties.
Online race registration is required. The event is limited to a field of 400 competitors.
For full details and to register, visit https://activeswv.org/racerinfo/. Or, call 304-254-8488, email info@activeswv.com or visit www.activeswv.org.
According to Melanie Seiler, executive director of Active Southern West Virginia, the “spectacular race” is a running-only event, is point-to-point, and requires security procedures.
Packet pickup will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville, as well as Saturday morning. Check-in can occur on either side of the bridge Saturday morning, but it must be at the location designated in your race packet.