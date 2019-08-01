Downtown Lewisburg will be abuzz with entertainment this weekend, with the Literary Festival and First Fridays offering a variety of free activities, the library holding its summer used book sale and Greenbrier Valley Theatre staging two performances of “Nunsense” before taking the production on the road.
The eighth annual Lewisburg Literary Festival will get underway late Friday afternoon and continue through Saturday. Various downtown venues will feature poetry readings, presentations by award-winning authors Sarah Vowell and Tobias Wolff, writer workshops, screenings of the movie “This Boy’s Life,” a costume ball and Led Zeppelin tribute, an interactive art installation and an assortment of West Virginia publishers and authors selling their works in the Festival Bookstore. For more information, visit LewisburgLiteraryFestival.com.
In addition to all of the literary happenings, festival-goers are also welcome to participate in Lewisburg’s First Fridays after Five activities, which commence at 5 p.m. Friday. Many downtown shops, galleries and restaurants will remain open until 8 p.m., offering free entertainment and refreshments, along with art exhibits and giveaways.
The Greenbrier County Library also gets in on the weekend’s festivities, hosting the Friends of the Library’s annual summer used book sale. Conducted inside the library at 152 Robert W. McCormick Drive, overlooking Lewisburg’s downtown business district, the sale will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
And Greenbrier Valley Theatre’s production of the musical comedy “Nunsense” will entertain audiences in Lewisburg on both Friday and Saturday evenings. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m.; call the box office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org for reservations.
