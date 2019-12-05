Enrollment drops 1.9 percent in state's universities and colleges

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) and Community and Technical College System (CTCS) reported Thursday headcount enrollment at West Virginia's baccalaureate institutions dropped by 1.9 percent from fall 2018 to fall 2019.
More than 10,300 freshmen enrolled in four-year schools this fall, a drop of approximately 200 first-year freshmen from the year before, HEPC and CTCS officials reported.
Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, CTCS Chancellor and interim HEPC Chancellor, noted West Virginia’s four-year enrollment numbers mirror national trends, and they are influenced by the state’s declining population, fewer high school graduates, and a decrease in the state’s college-going rate.
“Our four-year institutions are doing a great job of capturing high school students for dual enrollment courses before they graduate, but we have to increase the number of high school graduates continuing on to college,” Tucker said. “Our college-going rate declined two percentage points from 2017 to 2018, and that’s the second year in a row we’ve seen a decrease."
Tucker said to encourage more students to pursue postsecondary education, HEPC and CTCS have set a goal of 70 percent of high school seniors to complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by April 15, 2020.
"The FAFSA is the key to unlocking higher education opportunities for our students, and it is essential as we work to get more students pursuing the credentials they need to be successful," she said.
As of now, West Virginia ranks in the top 10 states in providing financial aid, with the state higher education system administering more than $104 million in student aid each year. The system also provides statewide seminars and training to help families complete the FAFSA and understand how to apply for grants and scholarships.
The state’s FAFSA completion outreach campaign supports West Virginia’s Climb initiative, which sets a goal to have 60 percent of the state’s workforce armed with a formal education credential beyond high school by 2030 – nearly doubling the percentage of working-age West Virginians with a postsecondary credential over the next 10 years.
Although numbers show enrollment has dropped at four-year colleges, enrollment data for first-time freshman enrollment for the state's nine community and technical colleges increased by 9.9 percent from fall 2018 to fall 2019, meaning more than 3,000 freshman entered those campuses this semester.
Tucker said as officials were working to pass the free community college bill during the 2019 legislative session, their hope and expectation was to have several students who wouldn’t otherwise go to college actually do so.
"I believe we’re seeing that come to life through these positive new enrollment trends," she said. "Since WV Invests [the free community college bill] is a last-dollar-in program, a number of students applied for the grant and didn’t need it because they were covered by other financial aid.
"This was our goal – to let students know that a college education in West Virginia is within their reach."
To find the FAFSA form and apply for financial aid, visit https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/fafsa. For financial aid assistance, students and families are encouraged to call the state financial aid hotline at 1-888-825-5707.
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jnelsonRH