Coal will remain vital in southern West Virginia though generating alternative uses as part of a plan by New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) board member Ron Hedrick.
In 2019, Hedrick brainstormed a plan to draw an eco-friendly company, Englo Global, to Raleigh County.
On Thursday, Hedrick and county and Beckley officials will welcome Englo to their pilot factory in Raleigh County, a 5,000 square foot building, formerly a maintenance facility for Appalachian Power, near West Virginia University-Institute of Technology-Beckley campus..
Englo has teamed up with professors from George Washington University and Mississippi State University to turn coal into fertilizer. Early studies show the fertilizer is not harmful to the environment.
Hedrick said that Englo will allow West Virginians to keep more coal profits in Raleigh County.
“Politicians, for years, have preached that they’re going to find ways to use coal in a different way to keep our coal miners busy, but it never seems to happen,” Hedrick said. “It’s nice to see something that looks like it has a lot of potential, and we have so much interest in it.
“So much legwork has been done so far, from GWU and MSU,” Hedrick said.
“We’re privileged to be able to team up with them, at this stage, and get it across the finish line and, hopefully, start producing the products, manufacturing them here in West Virginia where the coal is, and...be the first to lead, instead of sending our coal out of state for other states to profit.”
GWVU and MSU professors who developed the technology will appear by Zoom on Thursday.
The pilot factory is being established in southern West Virginia months after native Beckleyan Gayle Manchin was appointed co-chair of the federal Appalachian Regional Commission, a federal–state partnership that works with the people of Appalachia to create opportunities for self-sustaining economic development and improved quality of life.
President Joe Biden’s 2022 budget allocated $235 million for ARC to assist Appalachian Americans in 13 states with developing infrastructure and economic projects.
Hedrick announced Monday that a new goal is to bring WVU-Tech into the Englo project as a partner.
If WVU-Tech joins, said Hedrick, the university will seek funding from ARC.
“We had discussed the ARC grant, prior to Gayle (joining ARC),” said Hedrick. “But it was kind of nice to know a fellow West Virginian, somebody from the Beckley area, is actually part of that process.
“It’s always nice to know that there’s people approving these (grants), that has the relationship to the area and knows the need we have, here, to use coal in other ways.”
WVU-Tech already has a connection to Englo’s project with MSU and GWU, said Hedrick.
WVU-Tech engineering student Tanner Myers spent his summer working on the project at MSU.
Myers was awarded a scholarship by the National Science Foundation, a federal agency that aims to promote scientific progress and advance national health, prosperity and welfare and to secure national defense, for his work on the project, said Hedrick.
Myer and his professors from WVU-Tech and others will join the Zoom meeting with GWU and MSU professors on Thursday in Beckley, said Hedrick.
He said that more details about the project will be made public on Thursday.