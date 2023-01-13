As of Thursday afternoon, water had been restored to all Raleigh County residents, according to Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center Director John Zilinski.
“If they don't have water, they're turned off because of a leak or another issue with their water service,” Zilinski said.
Zilinski told The Register-Herald Friday afternoon that water service was returned to homes along Drews Creek in Naoma around 11 a.m. Thursday.
He added that they were the final homes in Raleigh County without water.
With the water crisis now over, Zilinski said he plans to gather Raleigh County water providers as well as county officials and other emergency personnel for an “after action” meeting.
Zilinski said the meeting will not be open to the public and will only deal with how these agencies responded to the crisis and possible steps that can be taken in the future to improve their response.
“Is it something we look at for grants to buy water tankers for this region instead of having to call for them out of Charleston? It's going to be things like that, that come out of the meeting,” he said.
After the meeting, Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver said he would like to set up a public meeting to share the information as well as hear from residents.
Tolliver said the commission spent over $10,000 during the course of three weeks to provide packs of bottled water to residents who were without.
He added that the county received aid from the state as well as donations from local businesses.
Residents in Raleigh County have had to put up with water leaks, water outages, low water pressure and boil water advisories for the past 20 days.
This crisis started on Christmas Eve when the area experienced subzero temperature which caused water pipes to burst in homes and businesses as well as water main breaks throughout the county.
The breaks drained the water tanks which supply service to the county.
At its peak three weeks ago, it was estimated that nearly 5,000 households in Raleigh County were without water.
The outages closed schools in Raleigh County during the first week of January.
Since the start of the outages, Zilinski and others with the Raleigh County EOC have hosted daily video calls with Raleigh County water service providers, including Beckley Water Company, Raleigh County Public Service District (PSD), Cool Ridge Flat Top PSD and Lester PSD.
City, county and state officials have also been looped into the calls, which consisted of updates on the water outages as well as coordinating water distribution locations.
