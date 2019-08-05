Wyoming County elementary students now have a new “secret” weapon in their reading and writing arsenal with the addition of “Secret Stories.”
The program is an additional phonics resource for reading and writing classes.
The new series was initially made available to prekindergarten through second grade students, but will be expanded to include third graders during the upcoming school year.
“Secret Stories” will not replace the county's current reading series, but is a resource teachers can use to enhance instruction, according to a prepared press release.
Via flash cards and other materials, the program provides the “logical explanation” the brain craves, through the “secret” stories, for illogical letter sounds.
For example, “au and aw have a HUGE crush on each other, so whenever they have to stand side-by-side in a word, they get so embarrassed, that they always put their heads down and say, 'Ahhhhhhhhhhh…',” according to the Secret Stories website.
The program aligns “phonics instruction with how our students' brains work best,” according to Katie Garner, the program developer.
“Secret Stories can be used across the curriculum as students encounter a new, unknown word,” explained Kara Halsey-Mitchell, county academic programs director.
“When students are exposed to the 'secret stories,' it allows them to be more creative in their independent writing. For example, they don’t have to necessarily rely on a teacher as to how to spell a word. They can take what they know about letters and letter sounds, and put those together to make words to develop their own writing,” she explained.
Several schools have hosted parent involvement activities and shared the new program, according to Halsey-Mitchell.
Parents can purchase kits to use at home on the Secret Stories website, she noted.
“Our kids are active. They are sponges, and the Secret Stories program allows them to be physically active, because it incorporates songs and rhymes and can be enhanced by adding movement to the skills,” Halsey-Mitchell said.
“Secret Stories sparks the curiosity and excitement for learning unlike any other program I have seen, because what kid doesn’t like to keep a secret or have a secret they can share with someone else?
“That is how teachers can engage their students – by telling them they have a secret, they would like to share, that will explain why letters make the sound when they are partnered together.
“Secret Stories brings an element of fun to the classroom while still promoting reading and writing,” she noted.
Amy Mitchell, a county teacher, discovered the program during a conference when she listened to presentation by Garner.
“We are thrilled to have launched such a successful program as Secret Stories into our curriculum and are excited to continue our expansion in the future,” Halsey-Mitchell said.