Elementary/middle school students to receive free books

Every Wyoming County student in preschool through eighth grade will receive or has already received, in his/her mail box, three books to read during the summer.
Parents need not do anything to receive the books and the books do not have to be returned, explained Debbie Hall, federal and student enrichment programs director.
Provided through Scholastic’s Grab and Go collections, the project is funded through the federal Title I program, Hall explained.
This will likely be Hall’s final project directly involving students as she is retiring June 30 after 40 years in the school system. She has coordinated the increasingly popular student reading, social studies and science fairs for the past five years, among numerous other programs.
“I’m really excited about this,” Hall said of the book project.
Due to the unprecedented closing of schools on March 16 in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic threat and with no Summer Reading program or summer school classes available as a result of the continuing threat, schools officials were looking for a way to put books into the students’ hands and help prevent the “summer slide,” Hall said.
“Summer slide” describes the academic regression, or the loss of skills, experienced by some students while away from the classroom during the summer.
Each child’s books are grade level specific and the package also contains a grade specific Family Literacy Guide that provides ideas and advice for parents or guardians to provide assistance to their child/children.
Every kindergarten student will receive the same package, every fifth grader will receive the same grade five collection, Hall said.
“This is a really good project,” she emphasized.
Hall noted that the Family Literacy Guide provides numerous ideas to get children interested in reading and to improve writing skills as well as outlines why reading is so important.
Reading and writing go hand-in-hand, she emphasized, and practicing both improves skills in every subject.
Reading regularly and discussing what the child has read can raise a student’s IQ by six points, according to the guide.
Additionally, the guide notes that reading for just six minutes a day can reduce a child’s stress level by 60 percent and slow the heart rate.
The literacy guide also outlines the top seven ways to support a child’s literacy, which includes reading together, keeping books (borrowed or bought) and other reading materials around the house, talking and singing with children, engaging with libraries online, among other suggestions.
Additionally, the guide offers activities that can be done together, along with suggestions for building academic skills, among other information that can be used throughout the summer and into the school year.
“It’s laid out like a magazine,” Hall said, “and offers some great ideas.”