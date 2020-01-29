New River Community and Technical College is offering a six-week electrical apprentice certification class at the college’s Nicholas County Campus in Summersville beginning Tuesday, Feb.11.
The class will be offered Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. and students will learn how to use the National Electrical Code Book and become familiar with basic electrical fundamentals, basic electrical circuits, electrical safety, electrician tools, conductors and insulators, and National Electrical Code to help them identify electrical problems and solutions in preparation for certification, New River CTC officials reported.
Tuition for the class is $300, and registration is required by Tuesday, Feb. 4.
To register for the class, visit newriver.edu/workforce or contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or gkincaid@newriver.edu, or Jeanne Stone at 304-8832469 or vstone@newriver.edu.
Jordan Hatfield