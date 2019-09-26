New River Community and Technical College is offering a six-week electrical apprentice certification class at the college’s Nicholas County Campus in Summersville beginning Tuesday, Oct. 8.
The class will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m., and students will learn how to use the National Electrical Code Book and become familiar with basic electrical fundamentals, basic electrical circuits, electrical safety, electrician tools, conductors and insulators, and National Electrical Code to help them identify electrical problems and solutions in preparation for certification.
Tuition for the class is $300, and registration is required Tuesday, Oct. 1.
To register for the class, visit newriver.edu/workforce-education-form/ or contact Workforce Education Program Specialist, Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101, or Jeanne Stone at 304-883-2469.
— Jordan Nelson